Last 3-point try fails, Niagara University falls at Manhattan

Marcus Hammond's 3-point attempt at a tying basket came up short at the final buzzer, leaving Niagara University with a 58-55 loss to Manhattan College on Saturday at Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale.
The victory gave the Jaspers a sweep of their two-game Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference series with Niagara.
As they did in their 58-49 loss on Friday, the Purple Eagles had another uphill battle on their hands. But after falling behind by 11 points, 42-31 early in the second half, coach Greg Paulus' team rallied, tying the game at 44-all on a pair of free throws by senior transfer Jordan Cintron with 8:36 left. Manhattan quickly regained the lead on a jump shot from Ant Nelson, a junior transfer from Seton Hall, and stayed in front the rest of the way but only by six points at the most.
Hammond's bid for a game-tying basket came after a protracted review of two plays with 6.6 seconds to go. Warren Williams made two clutch foul shots with 30 seconds left for a 57-53 lead. It took the Purple Eagles time to get a shot off, but when Kobi Nwandu shot with 6.6 seconds left he was given credit for a basket on a goaltending call. After a lengthy review of the video, though, the Niagara basketball was taken away.
A split second after play resumed, Greg Kuakumensah of Niagara was fouled and made both free throws to make it 57-55. Cintron then fouled Nelson who went to the line with 4.8 seconds to go. Nelson made the first but missed the second and Niagara called time with 4.8 to play, to set up a 3-point attempt. With Raheem Solomon out of the game on fouls, Hammond was the likely candidate to attempt the last shot, but he was double-teamed as he drove up the floor and didn't have a clear look at the rim.
Solomon led Niagara with 13 points after managing no points in 12 minutes in the opener on Friday. Hammond had 10 points. Cintron had nine points, seven in the second half.
Elijah Buchanan led Manhattan with 14 points. Williams and Nelson had 12 each. Williams and Samba Diallo each had 10 rebounds for the Jaspers who won the battle off the glass, 36-28. That deficit and six missed free throws were costly to the Purple Eagles (5-7, 4-6 MAAC). Manhattan (5-4, 4-4) was nearly undone by its 15 turnovers, while Niagara had only eight after an uncharacteristic 19-turnover game on Friday.
Niagara will be on the road again for a two-game MAAC series against Iona in New Rochelle on Friday and Saturday. Six of the Purple Eagles' eight scheduled games after that are set for the Gallagher Center in Lewiston.