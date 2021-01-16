Last 3-point try fails, Niagara University falls at Manhattan

Marcus Hammond's 3-point attempt at a tying basket came up short at the final buzzer, leaving Niagara University with a 58-55 loss to Manhattan College on Saturday at Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale.

The victory gave the Jaspers a sweep of their two-game Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference series with Niagara.

As they did in their 58-49 loss on Friday, the Purple Eagles had another uphill battle on their hands. But after falling behind by 11 points, 42-31 early in the second half, coach Greg Paulus' team rallied, tying the game at 44-all on a pair of free throws by senior transfer Jordan Cintron with 8:36 left. Manhattan quickly regained the lead on a jump shot from Ant Nelson, a junior transfer from Seton Hall, and stayed in front the rest of the way but only by six points at the most.

Hammond's bid for a game-tying basket came after a protracted review of two plays with 6.6 seconds to go. Warren Williams made two clutch foul shots with 30 seconds left for a 57-53 lead. It took the Purple Eagles time to get a shot off, but when Kobi Nwandu shot with 6.6 seconds left he was given credit for a basket on a goaltending call. After a lengthy review of the video, though, the Niagara basketball was taken away.