Las Vegas Raiders draft UB's Malcolm Koonce at No. 79

Malcolm Koonce will head to the NFL, and he’ll do so as the first University at Buffalo football player drafted in four years.
The Las Vegas Raiders selected the Bulls' defensive end with pick No. 79 in the third round Friday in Cleveland.
UB's recent success on the field and in player development has helped cultivate more professional prospects.
The selection capped a remarkable 2020 season and postseason for Koonce, who skyrocketed up mock drafts this spring. That was despite not working out during UB’s pro day in March due to a broken metatarsal in his foot.
“I was being myself throughout the whole process,” Koonce told Bay Area reporters. “I’d heard anywhere from second round all the way to seventh. I really didn’t even know.”
Koonce is a bit undersized for an NFL edge rusher, at 6-foot-2, 249 pounds. But he has long arms for his size, at 33 3/8 inches, and he shows the burst and ability to bend around the edge that NFL teams love. He had 30 tackles, five sacks and four hurries in six games in 2020, helping UB to a bowl-game victory for a second straight year. He also had 6.5 tackles for a loss of 38 yards.
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN’s draft guru, forecasted Koonce as high as a second-round pick and as low as a third-round pick. Kiper slotted Koonce as pick No. 41 in a recent mock draft.
“The more you looked at Malcolm Koonce, the more you had to like him,” Kiper said on a conference call earlier this month. “He got sacks, he finished, he tested well. He can play in reverse, he can get after the quarterback. I liked the way he got through traffic and made tackles in the open field. And he got after the quarterback. He was disruptive getting after the quarterback. When he has to go sideline to sideline, he can. He is a very underrated player. I put him in the second round. It wasn’t to wake people up to him, because the NFL is aware of how good he is.”
After three seasons with the Bulls, Jaret Patterson announced Dec. 29 that he would forgo his remaining college eligibility to declare for the NFL draft.
Koonce is the 15th UB player to be drafted in the program’s history, and the first since 2017, when the Cincinnati Bengals selected Bulls tight end Mason Schreck in the seventh round, at No. 251. He becomes the third UB player drafted by the Raiders, joining Trevor Scott in 2008 and Khalil Mack in 2014.
“I don’t think anybody can really tell you what college football really is, unless you really go through it,” Koonce said of his growth at UB.
Koonce had 109 tackles (61 solo), 18 sacks and four forced fumbles in four seasons at UB.
“I’ve seen him a few times in the building, coming and going,” Koonce said of Mack. “Sometimes he was there for our drills. But I wouldn’t say I know him personally.”
Edge rusher was viewed as a secondary need for the Raiders. They have two incumbent starters at defensive end in 2019 first-round pick Clelin Ferrell and 2019 fourth-round pick Maxx Crosby. But there is room for improvement among their reserves. Third edge rusher Carl Nassib is playing on a big salary for his production.