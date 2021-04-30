Las Vegas Raiders draft UB's Malcolm Koonce at No. 79

“The more you looked at Malcolm Koonce, the more you had to like him,” Kiper said on a conference call earlier this month. “He got sacks, he finished, he tested well. He can play in reverse, he can get after the quarterback. I liked the way he got through traffic and made tackles in the open field. And he got after the quarterback. He was disruptive getting after the quarterback. When he has to go sideline to sideline, he can. He is a very underrated player. I put him in the second round. It wasn’t to wake people up to him, because the NFL is aware of how good he is.”

Koonce is the 15th UB player to be drafted in the program’s history, and the first since 2017, when the Cincinnati Bengals selected Bulls tight end Mason Schreck in the seventh round, at No. 251. He becomes the third UB player drafted by the Raiders, joining Trevor Scott in 2008 and Khalil Mack in 2014.

Koonce had 109 tackles (61 solo), 18 sacks and four forced fumbles in four seasons at UB.

“I’ve seen him a few times in the building, coming and going,” Koonce said of Mack. “Sometimes he was there for our drills. But I wouldn’t say I know him personally.”

Edge rusher was viewed as a secondary need for the Raiders. They have two incumbent starters at defensive end in 2019 first-round pick Clelin Ferrell and 2019 fourth-round pick Maxx Crosby. But there is room for improvement among their reserves. Third edge rusher Carl Nassib is playing on a big salary for his production.

