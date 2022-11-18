 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LaQuill Hardnett's double-double not enough as UB men fall to Drake

  • Updated
  • 0
UB men's basketball practice (copy)

Senior LaQuill Hardnett, shown during a UB practice, had 26 points and 12 rebounds in a loss to Drake on Friday.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

LaQuill Hardnett’s jumper gave the University at Buffalo a five-point lead with 4 minutes remaining in the game, but Drake outscored the Bulls 15-2 the rest of the way for an 80-72 victory in the Paradise Jam at University of the Virgin Islands in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.

Buffalo (1-3) will play the loser between Wyoming and Howard Saturday at 3:15 p.m. The Bulldogs (3-0) face the winner between Wyoming or Howard on Sunday at 5:45 p.m.

Hardnett came off the bench to score a game-high 26 points and grab a game-high 12 rebounds. Armoni Foster scored 16 points for UB and Zid Powell added 15.

Tucker Devries scored 22 points to lead Drake. Sardaar Calhoun and Roman Penn each came off the bench to score 13 and 12 points, respectively, and Darnell Brodie had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

No beer to be sold at any FIFA World Cup soccer matches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News