LaQuill Hardnett's double-double lifts UB to win against Central Michigan

Right now, LaQuill Hardnett simply can’t miss.

The 6-foot-8 forward on the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team continued his consistent scoring pace, even as the Bulls struggled to find their 3-point shooting touch in an 85-73 win against Central Michigan on Thursday at Alumni Arena.

Hardnett scored 20 points for the Bulls, the second consecutive game in which he’s scored in double digits, and had 10 rebounds for his first double-double at UB.

“I’m just playing as hard as I can, playing defense and rebounding, and it’s just working out for me right now,” Hardnett said.

“Everybody is always worried about the other four guys I’m out there with, some prolific scorers, and I’m usually one-on-one, and I just gotta keep my head on the rim, and finish. We’ve been working on finishing all week, these past weeks, and we had a tough game against Toledo, finishing, so we’ve been working on finishing, a lot. It’s just paying off right now.”

Hardnett finished 6 for 6 from the floor against the Chippewas, and in his last three games, the redshirt sophomore has been a perfect shooter. He went 3 for 3 in an 80-70 loss to Toledo on Feb. 19 and 5 for 5 in a 102-74 win Tuesday at Northern Illinois.