LaQuill Hardnett leads UB men to MAC victory over Ohio

LaQuill Hardnett scored 15 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and converted two key buckets down the stretch to help the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team beat Ohio 75-72 in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams on Tuesday night at Alumni Arena.

After the Bobcats (8-6, 0-1 MAC) trimmed a 10-point deficit to two with 3:30 remaining in the game, Hardnett knocked down back-to-back jump shots with assists from Armoni Foster to push the Bulls’ lead to 73-67 with 1:18 to go.

Ohio’s Miles Brown made a layup before Foster sank a free throw with 27 seconds left for a 74-69 lead. The Bobcats’ AJ Clayton hit a 3-pointer with 12 seconds to go, but Curtis Jones’ free throw with eight seconds remaining sealed the victory for UB (7-7, 1-0).

Jones led the Bulls with 20 points and added nine rebounds. Isaiah Adams scored 14 points and Foster added 12 points and five assists.

Brown led Ohio with 20 points and Jaylin Hunter added 10.

Buffalo will return to action on Saturday when it hosts Northern Illinois at noon.