Lance Leipold plans to lean on UB experience at Kansas; starting salary will be $2.2 million

“We’ve got to be able to find ways to get better here today, and that will translate,” Leipold said. “When we continue to go through the daily process of improvement, and establishing what we want to be, the wins and losses are going to take care of themselves.”

With regards to the timing of the process, Kansas athletic director Travis Goff joked during Monday’s introductory news conference that he might have bombarded Leipold with a number of video calls through the process. Goff, who was hired April 7 as Kansas’ athletic director, had the immediate task of hiring a football coach after the school mutually parted ways with former coach Les Miles in March.

That hire came together in a matter of three weeks, and Goff was confident in his hire on Monday and confident in the process and the timing that brought Leipold to Kansas.

“We’ve got the right guy,” Goff said. “There’s just no question. That’s based on who he is as a man, and that’s based on an incredibly well-built, proven track record of success and program-building, and care for the young men he leads, which has been well-documented, every step of the way.”

As he prepared for his first full week of work at Kansas, Leipold leaned on a road map of sorts: the experience and perspective he gained at UB.