Lance Leipold linked to Nebraska football opening ... with some help from former UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease

It seems Lance Leipold is again a hot commodity as a football coach.

Leipold, who coached the University at Buffalo football team for six seasons, has Kansas at 2-0 for the first time since the 2011 season. It’s a feat for Kansas, which hasn’t won more than three games in the last 12 seasons.

Now, Leipold is being mentioned as a potential candidate at Nebraska, which fired Scott Frost on Sunday, ending Frost’s four-plus years as coach. Major outlets, including ESPN and CBS Sports, have put Leipold in a group of possible replacements with Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and TCU coach Gary Patterson.

“Do you have any reaction to your name coming up on those lists at Nebraska?” Leipold was asked by a reporter during his weekly press conference Tuesday in Lawrence, Kan.

Leipold was perfunctory in his response.

“I’m focused on this football team and getting ready for Houston,” said Leipold, whose team plays Saturday at Houston. “But, I appreciate you asking.”

Kansas hired Leipold on April 30, 2021, to replace Les Miles.

Leipold agreed to a contract extension at Kansas earlier this month, which could keep him as coach of the Jayhawks through the 2027 season.

It’s merely a coincidence that Frost’s firing came the day after Georgia Southern beat the Huskers, 45-43, Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

Georgia Southern’s quarterback, Kyle Vantrease, joined the Eagles in January as a transfer, after five seasons at UB. Vantrease threw for 409 yards on 37-of-56 passing against the Huskers, and scored Georgia Southern’s game-winning touchdown on an 8-yard run with 36 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Vantrease effectively ended Frost’s dismal term at Nebraska, and opened the door for speculation on the future of Leipold, who recruited Vantrease to UB and coached him for four seasons.

Leipold has a few connections to the Huskers and to Nebraska. He was an assistant on Frank Solich’s staff at Nebraska from 2001-03, and coached at Nebraska-Omaha, a Division II program, from 1994-2000 and from 2004-06.

Leipold’s wife, Kelly, is from Omaha, about 60 miles northeast of Nebraska’s main campus in Lincoln.

In December 2020, Leipold’s name was linked to the head coaching opening at Illinois, after the firing of former head coach Lovie Smith.

Leipold was a little more verbose when The News asked him about the Illinois opening, prior to the 2020 Mid-American Conference championship game.

“We’re preparing for a conference championship game, and that is the focus,” Leipold said Dec. 16, 2020, on a MAC video conference. "Those things can be flattering. It’s a tribute to our players and our staff.

"Speculation, though flattering, it can be distracting. We’re all locked in on this game. You never know what those things can be."

Leipold did not get the job at Illinois; it went to Bret Bielema.