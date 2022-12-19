Lancaster's Joe Andreessen sets professional goal as he prepares to join UB football program

Joe Andreessen remembers sitting in the stands at Lancaster High School football games, and remembers how watching players such as Justin Juda and Zack Maryniewski pushed him to set goals for himself, even when he was in elementary school.

Andreessen wanted to play football at Lancaster, and then play football in college. He wanted to become someone who motivated other high school athletes. He wanted to do it in his own backyard, but he had to take a detour to New England before he got that opportunity.

After five seasons as a linebacker with the Bryant University football program in Smithfield, R.I., Andreessen will join the University at Buffalo football program for the 2023 season as a graduate transfer. He returns to Western New York with a new goal: cultivating a professional football career.

“I want to be that person for younger kids to play the game to look up to,” Andreessen said. “Watching Lancaster play in those games, it inspired me to want to do that. I hope I can be that, and kind of create that atmosphere at UB, and throughout Western New York.”

Andreessen, a 2018 Lancaster graduate, capped off five years at Bryant by being named to the Associated Press’ Football Championship Subdivision All-America team, as a second-team selection.

As a fifth-year senior this season, he was second in the FCS in solo tackles (77) and seventh in total tackles (116) in 11 games. The 6-foot-1, 232-pound linebacker also had 10.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and five pass breakups.

He considered pursuing professional football this spring, but after consulting with his family and with advisers, he decided that transferring to a Football Bowl Subdivision program would increase his odds of beginning a professional career.

“That was the big decision I had to make after this season,” Andreessen said. “Professional football is still my ultimate goal, and I would have had a shot at Bryant, but this would have put me in the best position to do that. UB was the perfect spot, being so close to home and having the relationship I have with that staff.”

Creating a personal and athletic purpose

At the beginning of each football season, Lancaster coach Eric Rupp asks his players to write down their goals for the season. Rupp still recalls what Andreessen wrote one year, on the index card Rupp gave him.

“He wanted to be a Division I football player,” Rupp said. “Joe’s purpose was to be a great person and a great football player.”

Andreessen, Rupp said, was a high achiever. He studied film, he followed a meticulous diet and he constantly asked questions of the coaches around him.

Andreessen, though, didn’t physically mature into a football player until just before his senior season.

That year, he played at multiple positions for the Legends – linebacker, offensive tackle, wildcat quarterback and running back – and Rupp saw how quickly Andreessen’s mind and body worked in time on the field, how quickly he read plays and responded by making the corresponding play.

“No matter where we put him, he was always one of the best players out there,” Rupp said.

He became a first-team all-Western New York selection by The News as a linebacker in 2017. He led the Legends in tackles (118), tackles for a loss (18) and sacks (5.5). He ran for 525 yards and had 15 touchdowns, and passed for two touchdowns. He was a Trench Trophy finalist as one of the top linemen in the region.

Bryant, Andreessen said, was the only Division I program to offer him a football scholarship. UB recruited him as a preferred walk-on, and he also considered going to a prep school to play football for a post-graduate year.

In five seasons at Bryant, Andreessen was a two-time first-team all-Northeast Conference selection who had 255 tackles, seven sacks, five interceptions and 10 pass breakups in 39 games, despite injuries limiting him to only six games in 2019 and 2020; Bryant played a four-game 2020 season in the spring of 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to being a second-team FCS All-America selection and a first-team Big South all-conference selection at linebacker this season, Andreessen was seventh in voting among 30 players for the 2022 Stats Perform Buck Buchanan Award, which is awarded to the top defensive player at the FCS level.

“What helped me flourish at Bryant was that everyone on my team came from being the best on their high school team, or having a good senior year of high school, and we’re all on the same level again,” Andreessen said. “It re-establishes the motivation for you to work hard, and to do all of that.

“I had some great coaches, too. Steven Daniels was my linebackers coach three years ago, and he taught me football like I’ve never been taught before, bringing me a new perspective and teaching me the position of playing at linebacker. He felt there was a lot of talent in me.”

Cultivating professional hopes at UB

Andreessen visited UB’s campus on the first weekend in December and committed to the Bulls, then returned to Bryant’s campus last week to complete his final exams.

Andreesen earned his degree in human resources management in the spring of 2021, and plans to continue pursuing master’s degree studies, either in business administration or in education when he enrolls at UB in January and joins the Bulls for spring practices.

While he was one of the top FCS linebackers, he hasn’t registered much of a blip in early draft projections. Most major mock drafts won’t be formulated until after the college bowl games are completed.

Additionally, UB has had only one player drafted into the NFL since 2018, but multiple players have signed with NFL teams as undrafted free agents, including offensive lineman Kayode Awosika, who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles but is now with the Detroit Lions; cornerbacks Cam Lewis and Ja'Marcus Ingram with the Buffalo Bills, running back Jaret Patterson with the Washington Commanders, and quarterback Tyree Jackson, who is now a tight end with the Eagles.

Andreesen describes himself as a player who wants to learn different facets of the game. Knowing the Xs and Os are one thing, but what interests him is learning how to play within certain schemes and coverages.

UB utilizes a 4-2-5 defense (four defensive linemen, two linebackers and five defensive backs, including a nickelback), one that UB defensive coordinator Brandon Bailey described earlier this season as movement-oriented, and doesn’t funnel the defense through one specific player or position group.

“With Shaun Dolac playing there, too, I’m hoping I can learn from that and become even better at the game and at my position, and to help them win,” Andreessen said. “That’s what makes the game fun, everyone working toward that common goal of winning.”

He will have the opportunity to compete for a starting spot, too, as UB linebacker James Patterson will complete his final season of eligibility when the Bulls play Dec. 27 in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.

That could pair Andreessen with Dolac, a West Seneca East graduate and a linebacker who leads the nation with 90 solo tackles.

“That would be an incredible story, for him and Shaun to play together,” Rupp said. “They’re very similar players. They have the same body type, they play the same position, they’re both strong, they led their teams to a state championship game (Andreessen in 2017 and Dolac in 2018), they’re versatile, they have a great work ethic and have similar demeanors.”

As Andreessen takes one more year to prepare to play professional football, he has another goal in mind: He wants to help UB win its first Mid-American Conference championship since 2008.

“I hope I bring everything that team needs to win, because that’s the ultimate goal,” Andreessen said. “Even if it’s on defense or on special teams, I’m going to help the team win. Coming back home, that would be nothing better, to bring a MAC championship with it. You have to get a sense of a team to see what the true feel is, but that’s the best way to say it.”

UB cornerbacks declare for NFL draft

UB cornerback Isaiah King will not play in the Camellia Bowl. King posted Saturday on his social media accounts that he has declared for the NFL draft.

King is the second UB cornerback to declare for the draft, joining Elijah Blades, who announced his intention Dec. 9.

The absence of King and Blades thins UB's secondary; King, a fifth-year senior, had seven pass breakups and 23 tackles in 11 games, while Blades had 27 tackles and four pass breakups, and was limited to eight games due to injuries.

Additionally, safety Keyshawn Cobb announced Monday that he has re-entered the transfer portal. Cobb had 66 tackles, eight pass breakups, an interception, four quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles in 12 games.

Cobb is one of at least 13 players from this year's roster who have confirmed they will enter the transfer portal.