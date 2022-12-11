Lancaster's Joe Andreessen announces he will join UB football as a transfer

Joe Andreessen will return to Western New York to play college football.

Andreessen, a 2017 Lancaster High graduate who was a two-time All-Western New York selection, announced Sunday on his social media accounts that he will join the University at Buffalo football team as a transfer for the 2023 season.

“Can’t wait to get to work!” Andreessen wrote in a post on Twitter. “Crazy journey so far and not done yet. Pumped to play in my hometown for my final college year!”

Can’t wait to get to work! Crazy journey so far and not done yet. Pumped to play in my hometown for my final college year! #GetLive… pic.twitter.com/UE14zSGs6c — Joe Andreessen (@JoeAndreessen) December 11, 2022

Andreessen is a 6-foot-1, 232-pound linebacker who had 77 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 11 games this season at Bryant, a Football Championship Subdivision program.

He was seventh in voting among 30 players for the 2022 Stats Perform Buck Buchanan Award, which is awarded to the top defensive player at the FCS level.

Andreessen has 255 tackles, seven sacks, five interceptions and 10 pass breakups in 39 games over five seasons. He played in four games in 2020 (the spring of 2021 season) and in two games in 2021.

Linebacker Shaun Dolac, who leads the nation with 90 solo tackles, is expected to return for the Bulls, but UB linebacker James Patterson is completing his final season of eligibility, which opens a spot for Andreessen to vie for in spring practices and during the 2023 preseason.