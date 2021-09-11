Lack of discipline takes a toll on UB's offensive efforts at Nebraska

A win against Nebraska wasn’t a given, despite the fact that the Huskers have stumbled through much of Scott Frost’s tenure as head coach. And while Linguist said he doesn’t accept moral victories, keeping pace with Nebraska would have been a strong gauge of how the Bulls will compete this season. UB is now 1-10 against Big Ten Conference opponents, and its only win against a Big Ten opponent was a 42-13 win Sept. 22, 2018 at Rutgers.

Now, the corrections need to come quick for the Bulls, who face Coastal Carolina at noon Saturday at UB Stadium. The Chanticleers are ranked No. 17 in the nation in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. They’re arguably one of the top Group of Five teams in the country. They’re coming off a 49-22 win against Kansas, led by former UB coach Lance Leipold.

The Chanticleers are the next measuring stick the Bulls face as they prepare to defend their MAC East Division title, and discipline will be one of the areas the Bulls focus on as they look to create equal footing with their next opponent.

When asked how to rectify those kinds of penalties and mistakes, Patterson leaned on the process of repetition.

“It’s just in practice,” he said. “We work those situations, 24/7. That’s one thing we’re going to take forward, we’re going to look at all the situations that we messed up on today, and we’re going to hit them in practice and try to correct them.”

