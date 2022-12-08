Kyle Vantrease is eager to face friends, foes and UB football in Camellia Bowl

Kyle Vantrease had a hunch he might see a few familiar faces come bowl season.

The former University at Buffalo quarterback now plays football at Georgia Southern and he and the Eagles approached the end of the season knowing that bowl eligibility was within their reach. Vantrease also kept an eye on the postseason prognostications that appeared on a weekly, then daily basis.

Many outlets projected UB to face Georgia Southern in a bowl game. Then, on Sunday, the word came down: The Bulls will face Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl at noon Dec. 27 in Montgomery, Ala.

It’s an unlikely, yet dramatic and somewhat ironic convergence of factors. Vantrease will face UB less than a year after he decided to use his final year of college eligibility at Georgia Southern, and he’ll play in the Camellia Bowl for the second time in three years. He helped the Bulls to a 17-10 win against Marshall in the 2020 bowl game.

“It adds to the story,” Vantrease told The News this week. “It really does. A guy like James (Patterson), a guy like Max (Michel), those are guys that have been with me this entire time. They might have come in a semester or a year after me but they were there for the four or five years that I was there. We grew really close. Really great friendships. Me and James have been captains together at Buffalo, and we've been through a lot, in success and failure.

“So, to get out there and play against them, in a live setting and compete against them, there'll be some trash talk, but at the end of the day there's going to be hugs there's going to be stories we'll be able to tell and memories that we'll be able to keep with us forever.”

Vantrease started 26 games at UB, including 25 consecutive starts from Oct. 5, 2019 to Nov. 9, 2021, and finished with 4,755 yards and 25 touchdowns from 2017-2021. He did not play in the final two regular-season games of 2021 after he sustained an injury to his right arm, and he announced Dec. 30, 2021, that he would enter the transfer portal. Less than two weeks later, he announced his commitment to Georgia Southern.

Fewer than 12 months ago, he likely didn’t imagine how his final year of college football would unfold, and how it would circle back to the program where he was a starting quarterback for three seasons.

In his only season with Georgia Southern, Vantrease has nearly matched his passing productivity in five seasons at UB. He's thrown for 3,901 yards and 25 touchdowns, and has been intercepted 15 times on 343-of-559 passing in 12 games. He leads the Sun Belt Conference in total yards and passing yards per game (325.08), and is one of three players tied for second in touchdown passes.

"Kyle's a fantastic player," UB coach Maurice Linguist said. "He did a phenomenal job, and he's doing a phenomenal job for them this year. And I feel like he's one of the best quarterbacks in America, and he's he's putting up big-time numbers and coach Clay Helton, with his passing attack and what they've done over the entire course of the season, we know we're going to have our hands full, taking on the talented coaching staff and the talented player in Kyle Vantrease."

Vantrease said he thrived on having more freedom in Georgia Southern’s offense this season, including the ability to change plays on the fly, to read defenses and to make decisions on the field.

"I'll always say this: The success that this offense has had has not come from the quarterback position,” Vantrease said. “It comes from the five guys, up front. And then the guys out wide and the guy in the backfield that are the true ball carriers. It's my job to just facilitate that all and give it to them and let them go to work. We saw all offseason long and all season long, we just developed our chemistry and our relationships, and our bond and we really hit our stride really well, throughout the season.”

“I have a little more freedom in this offense, but it's been everything that I've learned all the way up until I got to this point, at Buffalo, under both staffs and now under this staff, has really helped me get to where I'm at.”

Vantrease needed only two games at Georgia Southern to draw attention. In a 45-42 win Sept. 10 at Nebraska, he threw for 409 yards and a touchdown and was intercepted twice on 37-of-56 passing, and ran for the game-winning, 8-yard touchdown with 36 seconds left in regulation. With the Huskers at 1-2, Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost the next day.

Vantrease threw for a season-high and career-high 578 yards in a 45-38 win Oct. 15 against James Madison. Then, he helped Georgia Southern earn bowl eligibility Nov. 26. His 25-yard touchdown pass to Ezrah Archie in the second overtime lifted Georgia Southern to a 51-48 win against Appalachian State, giving the Eagles their sixth win.

“To be able to gain a young man in Kyle, that has led his team to a championship game when he was at Buffalo, and to bring that talent and that veteran leadership to Statesboro, that was ultra-important for us,” Georgia Southern coach Clay Helton told the Savannah (Ga.) Morning News in October. “Now people are seeing why. His playmaking ability stands out, but his leadership and his poise, to be able to handle situations, is what makes him truly special.”

Vantrease endured some initial culture shock in acclimating to the South, whether it was the warm weather at the start of Georgia Southern’s spring semester, or practices in 100-degree weather in August, or the rabid fan base of a mid-major program in a state that’s a football hotbed. He didn’t even know anyone at Georgia Southern when he first enrolled in classes for the spring semester.

But he’s also found a few moments of Zen in his sixth year of college. He’s gotten involved in campus organizations at Georgia Southern, and traveled to Colorado this summer with Athletes in Action. He takes a golf class twice a week in which, essentially, he goes to the driving range for two hours and goes through the repetitive motion of swinging golf clubs.

“It helps me get back to enjoying the game,” said Vantrease, who earned a bachelor’s degree from UB in business administration and is working towards a master’s degree in international trade, through UB’s geography department. “That’s kind of what people will lose focus of, in college athletics, enjoying the game and the reason why you play it. Going out there, goofing around and golfing a couple times a week, it really lightens everything up for me.”

In the first four days since the Camellia Bowl matchup was announced Sunday, 10 of UB’s players have announced they will enter the transfer portal and pursue playing opportunities at other schools, including wide receiver Jamari Gassett, center Jack Hasz and backup quarterbacks Matt Myers and Casey Case. Players from teams in bowl games can also opt out of playing in the bowl games, as a means to avoid injury and prepare for professional football, but Vantrease told The News he will play in the Camellia Bowl.

It will be the second time in three years he’ll play in a bowl game in Montgomery. Vantrease led the Bulls to the MAC Championship game in December of 2020, and to a 17-10 win against Marshall in the 2020 Camellia Bowl.

"I was looking at a lot of the projections and then I knew that because the Buffalo game got bumped back because of the weather, I knew that if they win, we would both be 6-6,” Vantrease said. “I kind of had a feeling that if there was an opportunity for that to happen, they would do it. But when it became official, I was just like, 'of course.' ”

At first, Vantrease sounded a little resigned when he said that.

Then, he quickly considered the upside of his final college football game, and the many layers that have made up his six seasons in college football.

"This is the perfect way to end my career, to play against the team and the program that I started it with,” Vantrease said. “I've got a lot of great friends up there still. I'll always be a Bull. I got a great degree from there. I'm still really proud of my time there, and I'm really proud of my time here and it's going be really, a really cool combination of all of my experiences, and the people and relationships and everything coming to a final close, at the same bowl that we won two years ago at Buffalo."