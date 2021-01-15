Kyle Lofton scores 28 points as St. Bonaventure contains Duquesne

ALLEGANY – The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team found itself in serious need of some separation from a pesky opponent.
Each time the Bonnies appeared to create some wiggle room for themselves, Duquesne found a way to clip Bona’s lead, particularly at the start of the second half in which the Bonnies worked through a scoring drought.
But when Duquesne cut Bona’s lead to one point midway through the second half, Bona responded by hitting timely shots and playing sound defense, as the Dukes scored six points in the final nine minutes of the second half, in a 62-48 win Friday at the Reilly Center.
The win gave the Bonnies (6-1, 4-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) sole possession of first place in the Atlantic 10 Conference heading into the weekend; Bona is a half game ahead of Richmond, VCU and UMass, all of whom play this weekend.
VCU is scheduled to play Saturday at Richmond, and UMass is scheduled to play Sunday at Fordham.
Kyle Lofton led the Bonnies with 28 points, and Alejandro Vasquez and Jaren Holmes each added 11 points.
Michael Hughes led the Dukes (3-5, 2-4) with 14 points and Marcus Weathers added 12.
Vasquez hit Bona's first 3-pointer about 8½ minutes in – the Bonnies had opened the game 0-for-5 on 3-pointers – then followed with his second, which gave the Bonnies a 14-11 lead midway through the first half.
Vasquez’s second 3-pointer helped the Bonnies in a 10-0 run, and opened their lead to 18-11, before Weathers' layup ended a scoring drought by the Dukes. Duquesne went 0-4 from the floor in a span of 5:38, as the Bonnies took a 21-13 lead.
Chad Baker’s 3-pointer cut Bona’s lead to 21-16 with 5:11 left in the half, but less than 90 seconds later, the Dukes forward was called for his third foul. Bona opened its lead to 27-20 with 42.8 seconds left on a free throw by Vasquez, but Tavian Dunn-Martin hit a lengthy 3 with 27 seconds left in the half, which forced Bona to call a timeout. Jalen Adaway's 3-point attempt with less than a second left sailed well short, but Bona led 27-23 at the half.
Hughes’s layup less than 30 seconds into the second half cut Bona’s lead to two, but the Bonnies drew fouls in the first four minutes, and three-point plays helped them open their lead to 37-27 (16:00). The Dukes again cut the lead to 4 on a dunk by Hughes about six minutes in, off an alley-oop play set up by Dunn-Martin, then cut Bona’s lead to 39-36 about 6½ minutes into the second half on Ryan Murphy’s 3-pointer from the corner.
Less than two minutes later, Murphy hit his second 3-pointer of the half to bring the Dukes within 2, at 41-39, but Holmes hit Bona’s first shot from the floor in nearly 5½ minutes, to open lead back to 4.
Weathers’ 3-pointer with 9:13 left cut Bona’s lead to 43-42, but the Bonnies held the Dukes to six points (including two points on free throws) in the final nine minutes on 2-for-17 shooting.