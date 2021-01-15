Kyle Lofton scores 28 points as St. Bonaventure contains Duquesne

Vasquez’s second 3-pointer helped the Bonnies in a 10-0 run, and opened their lead to 18-11, before Weathers' layup ended a scoring drought by the Dukes. Duquesne went 0-4 from the floor in a span of 5:38, as the Bonnies took a 21-13 lead.

Chad Baker’s 3-pointer cut Bona’s lead to 21-16 with 5:11 left in the half, but less than 90 seconds later, the Dukes forward was called for his third foul. Bona opened its lead to 27-20 with 42.8 seconds left on a free throw by Vasquez, but Tavian Dunn-Martin hit a lengthy 3 with 27 seconds left in the half, which forced Bona to call a timeout. Jalen Adaway's 3-point attempt with less than a second left sailed well short, but Bona led 27-23 at the half.

Hughes’s layup less than 30 seconds into the second half cut Bona’s lead to two, but the Bonnies drew fouls in the first four minutes, and three-point plays helped them open their lead to 37-27 (16:00). The Dukes again cut the lead to 4 on a dunk by Hughes about six minutes in, off an alley-oop play set up by Dunn-Martin, then cut Bona’s lead to 39-36 about 6½ minutes into the second half on Ryan Murphy’s 3-pointer from the corner.

Less than two minutes later, Murphy hit his second 3-pointer of the half to bring the Dukes within 2, at 41-39, but Holmes hit Bona’s first shot from the floor in nearly 5½ minutes, to open lead back to 4.

Weathers’ 3-pointer with 9:13 left cut Bona’s lead to 43-42, but the Bonnies held the Dukes to six points (including two points on free throws) in the final nine minutes on 2-for-17 shooting.

