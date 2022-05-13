Kyle Lofton, Osun Osunniyi to join Power Six programs after four seasons at St. Bonaventure

Two more starters from this year's St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team will transfer to Power Six programs.

Kyle Lofton announced Friday morning that he will transfer to Florida of the Southeastern Conference, and Osun Osunniyi announced Friday afternoon that he will transfer to Iowa State of the Big 12 Conference.

Lofton and Osunniyi each have an extra year of eligibility, which the NCAA granted to athletes in 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both played four seasons for the Bonnies. They were part of a starting five that led the Bonnies to the 2022 National Invitation Tournament semifinals and the 2021 NCAA Tournament and Atlantic 10 Conference regular-season and tournament championships that year.

Lofton, a guard, averaged 38.5 minutes in 30 games this season – despite missing most of December with a high left ankle sprain – and scored 1,613 points and had 604 assists in his career.

At Florida, Lofton will join a program that has Western New York ties. Gators assistant coach Carlin Hartman was a standout at Grand Island, while Jonathan Safir, Florida’s director of basketball strategy and analytics, is a Williamsville North graduate.

"Kyle has experienced a lot of success both from a team and individual standpoint during his time at St. Bonaventure," Florida coach Todd Golden said in a statement. "He's a proven winner and leader. He makes others around him better and cares only about one thing: winning."

Osunniyi, a 6-foot-10 forward/center, leaves Bona as its most prolific shot-blocker, holding the program record of 305, and he scored 1,100 points and had 898 rebounds in four seasons.

Lofton and Osunniyi are the third and fourth of Bona’s five starters from the 2021-22 season to announce their transfer destinations or future plans. Jaren Holmes, a guard, announced April 29 that he will also transfer to Iowa State for his final year of eligibility, and Jalen Adaway announced in April that he will forgo his final year of eligibility to pursue professional basketball.

As of Friday, Dominick Welch had not announced his plans for next season. Welch, a Cheektowaga graduate, entered the transfer portal April 27, and 247Sports reported that he visited Texas Tech this week.

St. Bonaventure, though, has moved quickly to fill holes left by transfers, as at least nine players from the 2021-22 roster entered the transfer portal after the season. Four players have already announced they will join the Bonnies: guards Daryl Banks III (Saint Peter’s), Kyrell Luc (Holy Cross) and Moses Flowers (Hartford) and forward Chad Venning (Morgan State).

UB women add Georgia recruit

The University at Buffalo women's basketball program announced Friday that Caelan Ellis, a guard from Powder Springs, Ga., will join the Bulls as an incoming freshman.

Ellis is a 5-foot-7 shooting guard who originally signed with USC Upstate in November, where UB coach Becky Burke was previously the coach for the last two seasons. Instead, she'll join Burke at UB.

Ellis averaged 15 points, 4.1 assists, two rebounds and 1.5 steals per game as a senior at McEachern High School. She led all players in Georgia in 3-pointers made (92) as a sophomore in 2019-20.

SE Louisiana guard to join Niagara

Joe Kasperzyk, a 6-foot-3 guard who played for the last two seasons at Southeastern Louisiana, will join the Niagara men’s basketball team as a transfer, VerbalCommits.com reported.

Kasperzyk averaged 10.8 points and 1.6 rebounds in 31 games this season, and had 64 assists and 49 steals.

Bona women add forward

St. Bonaventure’s athletic department announced that Flo Vinerte will join as a transfer. Vinerte is a 6-foot-2 forward who played the last two seasons at San Diego State.

Injuries limited Vinerte to 13 games this season. She averaged 3.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 22 games as a freshman for the Aztecs in 2020-21.

