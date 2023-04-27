The weeks and days leading into the 2014 NFL draft created some of the most thrilling and demanding moments for Khalil Mack.

He had a swirl of attention around him, both locally and nationally, as he was projected to be a first-round pick, something that had never happened for the University at Buffalo football program.

Mack was a force at linebacker for the Bulls. He stood out on NFL draft boards. Scouting reports lauded his speed and his controlled aggression, particularly as a pass-rusher, as well as his ability to read and respond to plays and his versatility in UB’s defense.

He’s become one of the NFL’s most consistent edge rushers in the last nine seasons, but in the runup to that life-changing event, Mack had to train to be a pro. And he had to train and think like the pros.

“There was an underdog mindset,” Mack told The Buffalo News on Sunday at UB’s spring game. “I was here with my guys Branden Oliver and Carlos Lammons, Joe Licata and Alex Neutz, we pushed each other. We’d work out with coach Zach (Duval, UB’s strength coach) and we’d go to the hill over on the other side of campus and run hills. It was an obsession with hard work. And it’s been embedded, throughout my professional career.”

Mack became a pro on May 8, 2014. The Oakland Raiders (now the Las Vegas Raiders), selected the linebacker from Fort Pierce, Fla., as the fifth overall pick. Mack, now with the Los Angeles Chargers, recently completed his ninth NFL season. It’s a span of longevity in a league in which career life spans can be short.

"He's walking proof that if you want to go be a first-round draft pick, if you want to be a top-five draft pick, just look over your shoulder, look at 46," UB coach Maurice Linguist said, referencing the uniform number Mack wore at UB from 2009-13. “He’s a great example to all the guys that have played here and are on the roster right now, that anything you want to do from an athletic standpoint, from an academic standpoint, really, from a life standpoint. You can do it here at UB.

“Look at Khalil Mack. He did it. You can do it, as well."

As he re-forged connections with the program, Mack, 32, also looked back at his final days with the Bulls and in Buffalo.

“It was surreal,” Mack said of the spring of 2014. “The thought process, when you think about being a top-five draft pick, and you look at what schools they come from. We’re seeing guys like Eric Fisher (an offensive lineman from Central Michigan), who went No. 1 a year before I came out, it was very inspiring to see that, and to understand that it’s possible for me to do that, one. And two, to know that we, as a team and as a conference or even as a school, could be represented on that platform.”

Preparing to be a pro at UB

Mack joined the Bulls as a freshman in the fall of 2009, and after redshirting that season, he became one of UB’s most impactful players. In four seasons, Mack had 16 forced fumbles and 75 tackles for loss – both Football Bowl Subdivision records – and 327 total tackles and 25 passes defended.

During his senior season in 2013, Mack had 100 tackles, including 19 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Mack didn’t rush to turn professional, either. He stayed at UB to earn a degree in psychology, a decision that helped both him and the Bulls. Mack’s stock soared as an NFL draft pick as he became one of the country’s top draft prospects in 2013. He was named the MAC’s Defensive Player of the Year and a second-team All-American his senior season, and helped the Bulls to bowl eligibility; San Diego State defeated UB in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho.

Linguist met Mack when Linguist joined Jeff Quinn’s staff at UB as a cornerbacks coach before the 2012 season. Linguist knew the hype surrounding Mack. Even now, Linguist acknowledges he needs a few seconds to find the right words to discuss Mack’s impact on the program.

At the NFL draft combine in February 2014 in Indianapolis, Mack ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds but still saw room for improvement.

A little more than a week later at UB’s pro day, he shaved off at least one-tenth of a second from his time in the 40-yard dash – timed anywhere between 4.53 and 4.55 seconds – and did it with scouts from every NFL team in attendance at the Buffalo Bills’ training facility in Orchard Park.

Then, he received an invite to the NFL draft in New York City. Only the best of the best earn invites to meet NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the stage on draft night.

“I had to take advantage of that opportunity and go into the NFL draft, even not knowing I was going to be a top-five pick,” Mack said. “But knowing that I put in the work and worked hard, and I got the invite. It was, why not make the most of it?”

Coming back to UB

Mack is a four-time first-team All-Pro selection and a seven-time Pro Bowl selection who was the 2016 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He has 84.5 sacks and 517 tackles in his career, including 50 tackles and eight sacks in 17 games last season with the Chargers.

He’s low-key away from football, and he’s gotten married and now has a family, which takes up his life outside of football. He's been back to UB but has done it quietly; he was at his brother Ledarius' final game with the Bulls in November 2019.

Yet when Linguist reached out to Mack – and even with UB’s spring game falling a week into the Chargers’ offseason program in California – Linguist was shocked at the near-immediacy of the exchange, as Mack agreed to return to UB for the spring game. Organizing those plans, Linguist said, took about five minutes and a few text messages.

“A lot of my life is planned around my kids and my wife and trying to make sure we’re doing everything to make sure they’re OK,” Mack said. “The focus is on them so much. But to have Coach Mo reach out and let me get back into the program and get my eyes on the team, to see what’s going on and seeing what’s new in Buffalo, with UB, specifically, it’s a good feeling.”

Sunday afternoon at UB Stadium, Linguist stopped the spring game in the second quarter to introduce Mack to the crowd of about 1,000 spectators, who greeted Mack with rousing applause.

“The love is still there,” Mack said, over the public-address system. “I wish I would be able to go around and talk to everybody, but thank you so much.”

Then, at halftime of the spring game, Mack talked to the Bulls about seizing opportunities, pushing through adversity and how his time at UB helped develop him into an NFL-caliber player.

“Real recognizes real,” Linguist said. “Any time players have that itch, they want to go on and continue their careers, they see a walking guy that’s been an all-pro at D-end, an all-pro at linebacker and is probably going to be a future Hall of Famer, they see the humility that he has, and the confidence that he carries, with himself. He gets everybody’s attention. I know he certainly did in our locker room.”

Earlier in the afternoon, Mack joked as he spoke to the crowd at the spring game that he wasn’t expecting to address an audience, but he said it with a wry laugh.

Inside UB’s locker room, though, Mack’s message was resounding.

“A guy with that much experience that came from our school, it’s super-inspirational, to say the least,” UB running back Joseph Giggie said. “He’s in the locker room, telling us, ‘You’ve got to keep fighting.’ And that’s something you listen to.”