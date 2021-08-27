KeyBank Center to host UB, Canisius and Niagara men's basketball teams Dec. 18

KeyBank Center will host three of the four Big 4 basketball teams this winter.

Canisius announced its full men’s basketball schedule Friday morning, and announced that the Golden Griffins will be part of a college basketball doubleheader Dec. 18 at KeyBank Center.

Canisius will face the University at Buffalo in the second game of the Big 4 Basketball Doubleheader at the arena in downtown Buffalo, following Niagara’s nonconference game against Albany.

Game times and ticket information for the Big 4 Basketball doubleheader will be announced at a later date.

It’s the second time in three years that KeyBank Center will host Big 4 basketball; Canisius defeated St. Bonaventure 61-57 on Nov. 23, 2019, part of a double header that included Daemen College’s 83-81 win against Wilmington.

It's also the first time since the 2019-20 season that there have been Big 4 crossover games. UB and Canisius did not schedule each other in a nonconference game last season, while St. Bonaventure's game against UB was wiped out after a Covid-19 outbreak paused activities for the Bulls in mid-December. Niagara and Canisius also did not play their two-game MAAC series in the 2020-21 season, as it was canceled at the end of February due to Covid-19 protocols in Niagara's program.