KeyBank Center to host UB, Canisius and Niagara men's basketball teams Dec. 18

KeyBank Center will host three of the four Big 4 basketball teams this winter.
Canisius announced its full men’s basketball schedule Friday morning, and announced that the Golden Griffins will be part of a college basketball doubleheader Dec. 18 at KeyBank Center.
Canisius will face the University at Buffalo in the second game of the Big 4 Basketball Doubleheader at the arena in downtown Buffalo, following Niagara’s nonconference game against Albany.
Game times and ticket information for the Big 4 Basketball doubleheader will be announced at a later date.
It’s the second time in three years that KeyBank Center will host Big 4 basketball; Canisius defeated St. Bonaventure 61-57 on Nov. 23, 2019, part of a double header that included Daemen College’s 83-81 win against Wilmington.
It's also the first time since the 2019-20 season that there have been Big 4 crossover games. UB and Canisius did not schedule each other in a nonconference game last season, while St. Bonaventure's game against UB was wiped out after a Covid-19 outbreak paused activities for the Bulls in mid-December. Niagara and Canisius also did not play their two-game MAAC series in the 2020-21 season, as it was canceled at the end of February due to Covid-19 protocols in Niagara's program.
KeyBank Center will also host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament in March.
Canisius’ schedule release also coincided with the release of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference schedule; Canisius will face Niagara in a pair of conference matchups Jan. 14 at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston and will host the Purple Eagles Feb. 19 at the Koessler Athletic Center.
The Griffs will open their MAAC schedule with a pair of home games the first weekend of December: Dec. 3 against Fairfield and Dec. 5 against Monmouth. The Griffs will host Iona, the defending MAAC Tournament champion, Feb. 4, and Niagara will host Iona Feb. 6 in Lewiston.
Niagara has confirmed nonconference games Nov. 9 at Xavier and Nov. 12 at Ohio State, but has not released its full nonconference schedule. The Purple Eagles will open their MAAC schedule with a pair of games the first weekend of December at the Gallagher Center: Dec. 3 against Monmouth and Dec. 5 against Fairfield.
