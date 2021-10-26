Kevin Marks to rejoin UB football when it hosts Bowling Green

The University at Buffalo football team will re-add another piece to its already robust group of running backs.

Coach Maurice Linguist said Tuesday that running back Kevin Marks will return to the lineup when the Bulls (4-4, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) host Bowling Green (2-6, 0-4) at noon Saturday at UB Stadium.

Marks has missed the last two games due to a lower-leg injury, and did not travel with the Bulls for their 45-10 win Saturday at Akron. He practiced Tuesday.

“Any time you add an outstanding player like Kevin, and we know what he can do, the only thing that can do is make us better,” Linguist said during his weekly news conference at Murchie Family Fieldhouse. “We’re looking forward to Kevin coming back healthy and ready to roll. He had an outstanding day of work today. He’s in a great state of mind, and we’re looking forward to what he does this week.”

Marks has 368 yards and five touchdowns on 94 carries in six games. He needs 11 rushing yards to reach the 3,000-yard rushing mark at UB.