Kevin Marks to rejoin UB football when it hosts Bowling Green

The University at Buffalo football team will re-add another piece to its already robust group of running backs.
Coach Maurice Linguist said Tuesday that running back Kevin Marks will return to the lineup when the Bulls (4-4, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) host Bowling Green (2-6, 0-4) at noon Saturday at UB Stadium.
Marks has missed the last two games due to a lower-leg injury, and did not travel with the Bulls for their 45-10 win Saturday at Akron. He practiced Tuesday.
“Any time you add an outstanding player like Kevin, and we know what he can do, the only thing that can do is make us better,” Linguist said during his weekly news conference at Murchie Family Fieldhouse. “We’re looking forward to Kevin coming back healthy and ready to roll. He had an outstanding day of work today. He’s in a great state of mind, and we’re looking forward to what he does this week.”
Marks has 368 yards and five touchdowns on 94 carries in six games. He needs 11 rushing yards to reach the 3,000-yard rushing mark at UB.
Marks will rejoin running backs Dylan McDuffie and Ron Cook, who have combined for 979 yards and nine touchdowns on 170 carries. McDuffie, who played at Sweet Home and St. Francis, is UB’s leading rusher with 600 yards and seven touchdowns on 105 carries. McDuffie ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries against the Zips, the second consecutive game in which he’s rushed for at least 100 yards.
UB, though, could have two holes on the defensive line. Defensive end Taylor Riggins hasn’t played in the last two games, and Linguist said after the win at Akron that Riggins could be out for a longer length of time. Defensive end Max Michel continues to evaluated after he sustained a lower body injury in the first half at Akron and did not practice Tuesday.
“Max is going to be a daily evaluation and we’ll see how he does on Friday,” Linguist said. “We’ll see how he does over the next few days and on Friday, and we’ll make a game-time decision then.”
However, in the absence of Riggins and Michel, the defensive line had 7.5 of UB’s 11 sacks against Akron, including 3.5 by defensive end Kyler Laing.
“The depth is in a place that, no matter who we put on the field, the culture and the expectation is strong enough to know there’s not going to be a dropoff,” Linguist said. “Kyler Laing, CJ (Bazile), Daishon Folsom, they’re really taking a hold of that. And Eric Black. They’re just guys that, when they're getting their opportunity and what they’re doing on the football field, not only are you not seeing a dropoff, you’re seeing guys fully rise to the occasion.”