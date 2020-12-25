Kevin Marks' late touchdown lifts UB football to Camellia Bowl win

“We all know that Jaret has a bright future,” Leipold said. “We had to protect him, as well. His family was more, he shouldn’t. He went out, put his cleats on, did some stuff and said, ‘it really doesn’t feel any better.’

“I would say since the time we arrived here, we knew it was a pretty slim chance he was going to play.”

In Jaret Patterson’s absence, Marks ran 138 yards on 35 carries, and ran for at least 100 yards for the third time in seven games this season. His fourth-quarter touchdown set up Black’s resounding shutdown sack of Marshall’s quarterback.

“To come out here and do what we did against one of the top defenses in the nation is big time,” said Marks, who was named the Camellia Bowl’s most valuable player. “Trying to get JP ready through out the week, but our best option was to keep him safe.”

Koonce told the News in a direct message that he opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft, and a UB athletic spokesperson told the News that Koonce did not travel to the bowl game.

Even without Koonce, UB’s defense kept the Herd (7-3) in check, allowing just 112 yards of offense on 22 plays in the first half, and sacked Wells (13 for 20 passing, 114 yards) four times.