Kevin Marks Jr. among UB football's NFL free-agent signees

While none of the University at Buffalo’s outgoing football players were selected in the seven-round NFL Draft this weekend, at least three will join NFL teams as undrafted free agents.

Running back Kevin Marks Jr. will sign with the Los Angeles Chargers, linebacker Kadofi Wright with the Denver Broncos and defensive tackle Josh Rogers with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Chargers announced that Marks is one of 14 players who will sign with the team as an undrafted free agent. Marks is fifth all-time among UB’s rushers in yards (3,035) and tied for third all-time in rushing touchdowns (33), despite being limited this season to 414 yards and five touchdowns in nine games due to a lower-leg injury.

UB announced that Wright will sign as an undrafted free agent with the Broncos.

Wright is a 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker who had 49 tackles, 2.5 sacks and five pass breakups and an interception in 11 games as a fifth-year senior in 2021. At UB’s pro day in March, Wright ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds.

Rogers confirmed to The News in a text message that he will sign with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent and will take part in Seattle’s minicamp.

A 6-foot-5, 295-pound graduate transfer who joined the Bulls after three seasons at Texas A&M, Rogers had 24 tackles and a quarterback hurry in 11 games in 2021 for the Bulls.

