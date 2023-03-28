Keaton Mastrodonato, who was the Canisius College hockey team's leading scorer for the last three seasons, has joined the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League on an amateur tryout agreement. The Stars announced Mastrodonato's signing Tuesday afternoon.

Mastrodonato, a forward from Powell River, B.C., scored 16 goals and 20 assists and blocked 21 shots in 42 games this season as a senior. He helped the Golden Griffins reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013, by virtue of winning the Atlantic Hockey Association tournament championship. Minnesota defeated Canisius 9-2 in an NCAA regional last week in Fargo. N.D.

Mastrodonato scored 46 goals and had 51 assists in 123 games over four seasons at Canisius.

The Stars are the Dallas Stars' AHL affiliate, and play the San Jose Barracuda on Friday in Austin.