It’s official: The University at Buffalo football team will open the season against a nationally ranked opponent.

The Associated Press released its preseason Top 25 poll Monday, and Wisconsin will begin the season at No. 19. Georgia is the No. 1 team.

The Bulls open the season at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 2 against the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Camp Randall is best known for its crowd-created, earthquake-like movements when House of Pain's 1990s hit "Jump Around" is played between the third and fourth quarters.

It’s the third time in five seasons that UB has faced a ranked opponent: No. 15 Penn State defeated UB 45-13 on Sept. 7, 2019, at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., and No. 16 Coastal Carolina defeated UB 28-25 on Sept. 18, 2021, at UB Stadium.

This will be the second meeting all-time between the two teams. The Badgers defeated UB, 35-3, on Nov. 18, 2006, at Camp Randall.

UB’s athletic department will receive a $1.3 million payout from Wisconsin, whose football team was 7-6 in 2022 and won the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State.

The Bulls have played nonconference games against Big Ten opponents in four of the last five seasons: 2018 at Rutgers, 2019 at Penn State, 2021 at Nebraska and 2022 at Maryland.

Three way-too-early things to watch for UB-Wisconsin:

How will UB quarterback Cole Snyder fare against a Big Ten team? Snyder joined the Bulls as a transfer from Rutgers of the Big Ten in December 2021, but has yet to face Wisconsin. Confidence shouldn’t be an issue for Snyder, but production should be for the Bulls, who need to replace their top two receivers from last season in Justin Marshall and Quian Williams, who combined for 1,580 yards and 14 touchdowns.

How will UB’s new receivers face a Big Ten defense? It’s a baptism by fire for UB’s receivers, in a sense, as the Bulls will field a whole new set of starters, a group that could include redshirt freshman Nik McMillan and graduate transfer Darrell Harding Jr. The Bulls could get a bit of a reprieve, as Wisconsin is re-assembling a secondary that allowed 204.3 passing yards per game in 2022 and lost John Torchio, who had five interceptions in 2022, but returns cornerback Alexander Smith.

How will UB’s secondary handle Wisconsin’s new-look passing scheme? Luke Fickell will debut as Wisconsin’s head coach, and it’s likely the Badgers will wield a run-heavy offense (traditional of the Badgers, so think along the lines of Ron Dayne and Jonathan Taylor) but should open the field pass-wise with quarterback Tanner Mordecai, who threw for 3,524 yards and 33 touchdowns in 12 games last season at SMU.