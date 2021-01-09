Josh Mballa's double-double paces UB basketball to 86-69 win against Ball State

It took more than a few minutes for the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team to shake off the rust after three weeks away from the basketball court.
The Bulls finally found their footing Saturday at Alumni Arena, somewhere between the late minutes of the first half and early moments of the second half, and opened a two-point lead at halftime to as many as 20 in the second half of a 86-69 win against Ball State.
Josh Mballa scored a game-high 19 points, including 13 points in the first half, and had 19 rebounds for his first double-double of the season for the Bulls, who played their first game since a 107-96 overtime loss Dec. 19 at Syracuse. UB announced Dec. 21 that it had paused activities in men’s basketball due to a positive Covid-19 test among its Tier 1 personnel.
Then, the Bulls took over in the second half. At one point in the half, the Bulls (4-3, 2-1 Mid-American Conference) hit seven consecutive 3-pointers in a span of 6 minutes, 30 seconds: three by Keishawn Brewton, one by Ronaldo Segu, three by Jayvon Graves and one by Jeenathan Williams.
K.J. Walton led Ball State with 17 points. Mballa was one of five players to score in double figures for the Bulls, along with Graves (16 points), Williams (14 points), Segu (14 points) and Brewton (12 points).
The Cardinals (4-5, 2-2) took a 19-16 lead on Brachen Hazen’s layup with 9:21 left in the first half, but Mballa’s dunk 14 seconds later cut the Cardinals’ lead to one, and a 3-pointer by Williams – UB’s first of the game – tied the game at 21-21 with 7:57 left, and the pace of the game picked up.
Williams hit his second 3-pointer to tie the game at 26-26 with 5:08 left in the half, followed by Graves’ free throws with 3:44 left gave UB a 28-26 lead.
But Ball State continued to answer, and took a 31-29 lead on Luke Bumbalough’s free throws with 1:51 left. The Bulls answered on Graves’s dunk, followed by Williams’ putback off a 3-point attempt by Graves that banked off the side of the backboard and was tracked down by Williams.
Then, on Ball State’s final possession of the half, Zach Gunn and Teemu Suokas missed shots just before the buzzer, and UB took a 33-31 lead at the half.
UB wasted no time opening the second half, scoring six of the first seven points, and forced Ball State to call a timeout 2:06 in. After the timeout, Mballa completed a three-point play after he was fouled by Gunn, which gave the Bulls a 40-32 lead, part of a 14-5 run by the Bulls.
Then, UB’s depth kicked in. Brock Bertram and Segu combined for 11 points in a span of 2:15 (six by Bertram and five by Segu) to help UB open its lead to 58-40 less than eight minutes into the second half.
UB is scheduled to play at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Western Michigan.
UB women lose first MAC game
Dyaisha Fair scored 30 points in the UB women’s basketball team’s 79-63 loss to Central Michigan on Saturday at Alumni Arena.
The Chippewas handed the Bulls their first MAC loss, and ended UB’s five-game winning streak.
Jazmine Young added 13 points for the Bulls (7-3, 4-1), who trailed 31-26 at halftime. Fair, a sophomore guard, has scored in double figures in eight of the Bulls’ first nine games.
The Bulls cut Central Michigan's lead to 68-59 with 2:47 left in the fourth quarter, on Adebola Adeyeye's layup, but the Chippewas went 8 for 8 on free throws in the final minutes to close the win.
Maddy Watters led Central Michigan (7-2, 5-0) with 21 points, and was one of five players who scored in double figures for the Chippewas.
UB is scheduled to host Bowling Green at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Alumni Arena.