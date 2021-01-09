Josh Mballa's double-double paces UB basketball to 86-69 win against Ball State

It took more than a few minutes for the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team to shake off the rust after three weeks away from the basketball court.

The Bulls finally found their footing Saturday at Alumni Arena, somewhere between the late minutes of the first half and early moments of the second half, and opened a two-point lead at halftime to as many as 20 in the second half of a 86-69 win against Ball State.

Josh Mballa scored a game-high 19 points, including 13 points in the first half, and had 19 rebounds for his first double-double of the season for the Bulls, who played their first game since a 107-96 overtime loss Dec. 19 at Syracuse. UB announced Dec. 21 that it had paused activities in men’s basketball due to a positive Covid-19 test among its Tier 1 personnel.

Then, the Bulls took over in the second half. At one point in the half, the Bulls (4-3, 2-1 Mid-American Conference) hit seven consecutive 3-pointers in a span of 6 minutes, 30 seconds: three by Keishawn Brewton, one by Ronaldo Segu, three by Jayvon Graves and one by Jeenathan Williams.

K.J. Walton led Ball State with 17 points. Mballa was one of five players to score in double figures for the Bulls, along with Graves (16 points), Williams (14 points), Segu (14 points) and Brewton (12 points).