Josh Mballa's double-double lifts UB men to fifth consecutive victory
Josh Mballa's double-double lifts UB men to fifth consecutive victory

  • Updated
Buffalo Bulls vs Ball State Cardinals (copy)

UB forward Josh Mballa, shown here playing against Ball State, scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a win over Eastern Michigan on Thursday.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Josh Mballa scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds on Thursday to lead the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team to an 83-69 victory over Eastern Michigan in a Mid-American Conference game at Ypsilanti, Mich.

The Bulls (15-8, 9-4 MAC) have won five consecutive games and will look to continue their hot streak at 4 p.m. Saturday when they host Western Michigan. UB is fourth in the MAC standings, but is tied with third-place Kent State in the loss column.

Jeenathan Williams scored 18 points for Buffalo, and Ronaldo Segu added 16 points and six assists. Maceo Jack had 11 points. David Skogman pulled down 10 rebounds to support Mballa as the Bulls out-rebounded the Eagles 46-35.

Noah Farrakhan scored 14 points to lead Eastern Michigan (9-17, 4-11). Nate Scott scored 13 points and tied for the team lead with seven rebounds.

UB used a 9-0 run midway through the first half to take a 38-30 halftime lead. The Eagles cut the deficit to 64-58 with 7:31 left in the game on a Farrakhan free throw, but the Bulls answered with a 10-2 run capped by an Mballa dunk with 4:40 left to take a 74-60 lead and never looked back.

