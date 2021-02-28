Josh Mballa gets UB Bulls rolling in blowout at Ohio University

Throughout Friday's national telecast of Bowling Green's 83-71 win at Akron, the play-by-play team kept repeating the credentials of Loren Cristian Jackson of the Zips and Dustin Turner of BG as leading candidates for Mid-American Conference Player of the Year.
Well, Josh Mballa of the University at Buffalo kept his name in the POY conversation Saturday with another impressive performance in the Bulls' 86-76 blowout win over Ohio University in Athens, ending the Bobcats' six-game win streak and probably their drive toward the top of the MAC standings.
When the going is the toughest, Mballa, the junior from Bordeaux, France, seems to come up big. He scored 19 of his 23 points in the first half, helping turn the game into a rout. UB walked off the floor at halftime with a stunning 53-32 lead over Ohio (13-7 overall), which had not lost since Jan. 16 to Kent State and had five games postponed this month because of Covid-19 concerns.
Mballa had 12 points as UB ran off to a 38-13 lead. It could have been more if senior guard Jayvon Graves, all alone ahead of the field, had not decided to try a 360-degree dunk and missed it badly. That ignited a 9-0 Ohio run, but Mballa, working hard in the paint, scored the final nine points of the half to restore order.
Mballa also had nine rebounds in just missing his seventh double-double of the season. He made his only 3-point attempt and was 9 of 14 overall in his field goal shooting, and made four of five free throws. A solid performance in just 27 minutes before coach Jim Whitesell went deep into his bench in the second half.
Graves overcame his embarrassing faux pas with 12 points and seven assists. David Nickelberry, off the bench, had a season-high 16 points in only 18 minutes. Another bench player, Tra'von Fagan, had 10 points in 20 minutes.
UB made 35 of 67 shots for 53.7%. One reason the percentage was high was the easy baskets off Ohio turnovers. The Bobcats committed 14 of their 15 turnovers in the first half. UB made 6 of 15 3-pointers, while Ohio was only 4 of 24 (16.7%).
The UB-Ohio rivalry has developed into a healthy one. The Bobcats defeated UB, 76-75, at Alumni Arena on a late rebound basket. However, Saturday's win was the fifth for the Bulls in their last eight visits to the Convocation Center in Athens.
UB (10-5) passed Ohio (9-5) in the MAC standings and took over fourth place. Toledo (13-3) was in first place before its home game Saturday against Western Michigan. Akron (12-4) is second. Kent State (11-5) stood third before its road game at Miami (Ohio).
The Bulls have two tough conference games at home on the schedule before the MAC tournament. They will face Akron on Tuesday and Kent State on Friday.