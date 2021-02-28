Josh Mballa gets UB Bulls rolling in blowout at Ohio University

Throughout Friday's national telecast of Bowling Green's 83-71 win at Akron, the play-by-play team kept repeating the credentials of Loren Cristian Jackson of the Zips and Dustin Turner of BG as leading candidates for Mid-American Conference Player of the Year.

Well, Josh Mballa of the University at Buffalo kept his name in the POY conversation Saturday with another impressive performance in the Bulls' 86-76 blowout win over Ohio University in Athens, ending the Bobcats' six-game win streak and probably their drive toward the top of the MAC standings.

When the going is the toughest, Mballa, the junior from Bordeaux, France, seems to come up big. He scored 19 of his 23 points in the first half, helping turn the game into a rout. UB walked off the floor at halftime with a stunning 53-32 lead over Ohio (13-7 overall), which had not lost since Jan. 16 to Kent State and had five games postponed this month because of Covid-19 concerns.

Mballa had 12 points as UB ran off to a 38-13 lead. It could have been more if senior guard Jayvon Graves, all alone ahead of the field, had not decided to try a 360-degree dunk and missed it badly. That ignited a 9-0 Ohio run, but Mballa, working hard in the paint, scored the final nine points of the half to restore order.