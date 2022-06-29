John Beilein heads to National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

John Beilein is heading to the Hall of Fame.

The Burt native who coached the Canisius men’s basketball team from 1992-97 and became one of the most prolific college men’s basketball coaches in the span of more than four decades will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Nov. 20 in Kansas City.

Beilein is one of nine players or coaches who has been selected to the 2022 class, which was announced Wednesday. He joins former college coaches Jerry Krause and Lon Kruger, as well as former players Richard Hamilton (Connecticut), Larry Miller (North Carolina), Frank Selvy (Furman), and Jimmy Walker (Providence). Longtime college coaches Jim Calhoun and Roy Williams will be formally honored in the Class of 2022, after being inducted into the 2006 Hall of Fame class.

In Beilein's five seasons at Canisius, the Golden Griffins played in the National Invitation Tournament in 1994 and 1995, and won the MAAC Tournament in 1996, earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the Griffs played in three consecutive NCAA Tournaments from 1955-57.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"When I think about my tenure at Canisius, it's so much about that first year which was the worst year," Beilein told The News in 2019, when he was inducted into the school’s athletics hall of fame. "It's 10-18. The memories that happened during that time are riveted in my mind forever because it really shaped the culture for those next four years."

He earned his first college coaching job in 1978, as head coach of the Erie Community College men’s basketball program, then was the head coach at Nazareth College in Rochester for the 1982-83 season, then spent 10 seasons as head coach at Le Moyne College in DeWitt.

Beilein left Canisius for Richmond in 1997, then became head coach at West Virginia in 2002. He led West Virginia to the 2007 NIT championship before he took over as Michigan’s coach in 2007. In the next 12 seasons, Michigan made two national championship games (2013, 2018), and qualified for the NCAA Tournament nine times.

Beilein’s all-time coaching record is 829-468, and he had a winning record in 35 of his 41 seasons as a head coach. His teams also qualified for 13 NCAA Tournaments, six NITs and one season in the NCAA Division II tournament.

After a short stint with the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers in 2019-20, he returned to Ann Arbor, Mich., and has been a senior adviser for player development with the NBA’s Detroit Pistons. He also has worked as a college basketball analyst for the Big Ten Network and has been an instructor in the University of Michigan’s School of Education.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.