Joey Battaglia, Ryan Peterson help NCCC stay alive at nationals

Catcher Joey Battaglia's two-run double in the fifth inning was the winning hit and left-hander Ryan Peterson pitched 5.1 innings of shutout relief to give Niagara County Community College a 7-6 win over Oakton, Ill., Community College in the NJCAA Division III championships on Tuesday in Greeneville, Tenn.

With the victory in the afternoon elimination game at Pioneer Park, coach Matt Clingersmith's Thunderwolves advanced to the semifinal round against Rowan College South Jersey Gloucester on Tuesday night. The winner will face undefeated Tyler, Texas, on Wednesday.

Peterson, who was the losing pitcher in NCCC's tournament opener that started on Saturday and was completed Sunday, came on to get the final out of the fourth inning after Oakton had scored four times to take a 6-5 lead.

The former Nichols School pitcher from Orchard Park wasn't overpowering, but he was effective. Peterson allowed only three singles and no walks. He struck out two batters, including Jack Dupuis for the final out of the game.