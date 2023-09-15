Jim Whitesell will coach college basketball this season.

The University at Albany announced that Whitesell, who was the head coach at the University at Buffalo for the last four seasons, will join Dwayne Killings’ staff as an assistant coach for the 2023-24 season.

"I've been very impressed with coach Killings and the vision he has for this program," Whitesell said in a statement from the Albany athletic department. "I had an opportunity to travel to the area and meet the staff and administration, I was amazed at their dedication and drive. With a new arena, outstanding returners and several newcomers on the team, there is a lot of positive energy coming into the season."

UB announced the firing of Whitesell on March 10, two days after the Bulls lost 101-77 to Akron in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Hired as coach of the Bulls in April 2019 to succeed Nate Oats, who took the same job at Alabama, Whitesell was 70-49 in four seasons, including 45-27 in the MAC.

The Bulls were 15-17 and 9-9 in the Mid-American Conference during the 2022-23 regular season, and were the No. 6 seed in the eight-team MAC Tournament. UB won three of its last four games, but finished under .500 for the first time since the 2012-13 season, when it went 14-20.

Whitesell was Oats’ associate head coach for four seasons.

"I am thrilled to have coach Whitesell join our program," Killings said in a statement. "Jim is a high-character person, leader and coach with a vast experience in the college game. With stops at Loyola Chicago, St. Louis, St. Johns, and most recently Buffalo, Jim comes eager to help us reach our program goals on and off the floor."