Jim Boeheim says Syracuse won't play UB ever again because of trash talk

The University at Buffalo might not be welcomed back to the Carrier Dome anytime soon, and as far as Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim is concerned "there's no way they're ever going to play here again."

UB lost to Syracuse, 107-96, in overtime last Saturday after the Orange came back from a 16-point deficit.

Boeheim said on his weekly radio show Wednesday that UB was trash-talking throughout the game and then didn't accept the loss graciously.

“Buffalo trash-talked the whole game,” Boeheim said on the show, according to syracuse.com. “They were trash-talking after the game. So there’s no way they’re ever going to play here again. We don’t need that and it’s not very representative of what you should do. They’re up there, ‘Well, we should have won.’ No. You play 40 minutes. Then you play an overtime. Who is ahead at end of the game is the team that should win. That’s the team that should have won. Period.