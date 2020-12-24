Jim Boeheim says Syracuse won't play UB ever again because of trash talk

The University at Buffalo might not be welcomed back to the Carrier Dome anytime soon, and as far as Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim is concerned "there's no way they're ever going to play here again."
UB lost to Syracuse, 107-96, in overtime last Saturday after the Orange came back from a 16-point deficit.
Boeheim said on his weekly radio show Wednesday that UB was trash-talking throughout the game and then didn't accept the loss graciously.
“Buffalo trash-talked the whole game,” Boeheim said on the show, according to syracuse.com. “They were trash-talking after the game. So there’s no way they’re ever going to play here again. We don’t need that and it’s not very representative of what you should do. They’re up there, ‘Well, we should have won.’ No. You play 40 minutes. Then you play an overtime. Who is ahead at end of the game is the team that should win. That’s the team that should have won. Period.
“Not to say you didn’t have a chance to win. But you didn’t win. To say you should have won. ... Nobody should ever say that. I try never to say that. I try to say we could have won. We were in position to win at Rutgers. We were three up with five minutes to go. ... They made the plays down the stretch and they’re a real good team and we didn’t have two starters.”
A UB spokesman declined to comment on Boeheim's remarks, but UB's Ronaldo Segu responded on Twitter.
😂😂part of the game 🤦🏽♂️ https://t.co/kvH8VSAvTu— Ronaldo Segu (@SeguRonaldo) December 24, 2020
After a long hiatus in the series, UB and Syracuse have played each other three times in the last four seasons with Syracuse winning two of three.
The UB program is on pause after a member of UB's Tier 1 personnel tested positive for coronavirus. Tier 1 personnel are players, coaches and staff. Syracuse was paused because of contact tracing after the UB game and is not scheduled to play again until Jan. 6 against Florida State. Boeheim declined to say whether there had been any positive tests in his program since the UB game.