Jeenathan Williams leads UB men to victory at Western Michigan

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team cleared the decks for Friday night's rematch with first-place Bowling Green, rolling past Western Michigan, 85-69, on Tuesday afternoon at University Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich.

The victory was the third in a row for UB in Mid-American Conference play, since an opening loss at Bowling Green, 86-78, on Dec. 6. Bowling Green shared the MAC lead at 5-0 with Toledo entering play Tuesday. Overall, the Bulls are 5-3. They have won their last six against Western.

Bowling Green was home against Ball State and Toledo played at Eastern Michigan later Tuesday.

Junior forward Jeenathan Williams led the UB victory with 25 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. The Rochester product had 16 of his points in the first half, including four in the Bulls' 6-0 run to close the period for a 38-32 lead.

UB continued the run and took charge of the game with four more points by Williams to begin the second half. After a WMU basket, UB ran off 11 points in a row to go up by 19 points, 53-34. The run was climaxed by successive 3-pointers by Ronaldo Segu and Jayvon Graves. That 21-2 surge over a span of 6 minutes, 38 seconds essentially won the game for the Bulls.