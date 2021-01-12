Jeenathan Williams leads UB men to victory at Western Michigan

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team cleared the decks for Friday night's rematch with first-place Bowling Green, rolling past Western Michigan, 85-69, on Tuesday afternoon at University Arena in Kalamazoo, Mich.
The victory was the third in a row for UB in Mid-American Conference play, since an opening loss at Bowling Green, 86-78, on Dec. 6. Bowling Green shared the MAC lead at 5-0 with Toledo entering play Tuesday. Overall, the Bulls are 5-3. They have won their last six against Western.
Bowling Green was home against Ball State and Toledo played at Eastern Michigan later Tuesday.
Junior forward Jeenathan Williams led the UB victory with 25 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. The Rochester product had 16 of his points in the first half, including four in the Bulls' 6-0 run to close the period for a 38-32 lead.
UB continued the run and took charge of the game with four more points by Williams to begin the second half. After a WMU basket, UB ran off 11 points in a row to go up by 19 points, 53-34. The run was climaxed by successive 3-pointers by Ronaldo Segu and Jayvon Graves. That 21-2 surge over a span of 6 minutes, 38 seconds essentially won the game for the Bulls.
Williams hit his career high of 28 points in the Bulls' season opener against Towson. His high in a MAC games was 26 against Ohio University last season. Tuesday, he finished with 10 field goals in 17 attempts, 2 of 5 on 3-pointers and 3-5 at the line.
Three Bulls, Graves – Segu and Josh Mballa – scored 14 points each. On Monday, Mballa was MAC Player of the Week after his 19 points, 19 rebound game in UB's home win over Ball State.
After falling behind by 19, Western Michigan picked up its offensive pace but never could get the margin into single digits. The Broncos got as close as 77-67 with 4:33 left after successive baskets by Greg Lee and Rafael Cruz Jr., two seniors, but Mballa hit a jump shot to quell the rally. Two free throws by Segu, a dunk by Graves on the fast break and a layup by Segu with 1:03 left finished off the victory.
Patrick Emilien, a 6-foot-6-inch junior forward from Toronto, led Western with 18 points. B. Artis White, a 5-foot-9-inch sophomore guard, had 12.
UB shot 46.5% (33 of 71) and made 10 of 22 from three-point range and 9 of 13 free throws. Western shot 44.8% (26 of 58, hit 8 of 18 3-pointers) and 9 of 14 foul shots. UB outrebounded the home team, 41-34.
UB women home
The UB women's team (7-3), coming off a home loss Saturday to first-place Central Michigan will face Bowling Green at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Alumni Arena. Each team is 4-1 in Mid-American Conference play. BG (8-2) lost at home to Northern Illinois, 78-71, on Saturday, while UB was falling to Central, 79-63.
Wrestling matches off
Three upcoming UB wrestling matches have been canceled due to issues related to positive Covid-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing. Matches against Gannon on Thursday, Binghamton on Sunday and a quad meet against George Mason, Rider and Cleveland State on Jan. 24 have been called off and will not be rescheduled.