Jayvon Graves helps UB thump Kent State, clinch No. 2 seed for MAC Tournament

Jayvon Graves couldn’t help but smile after moving into 10th place on the University at Buffalo’s all-time scoring list while winning the final home game of his college career at Alumni Arena.
“It meant a lot,” the senior guard said. “This place has been so special to me. I’ve made so many memories, a lot of history here. And I know we’re not done yet, but it was great to play at Alumni Arena for me and to have family there.”
Even better?
The Bulls locked up the No. 2 seed in next week’s Mid-American Conference Tournament by dispatching short-handed Kent State 81-67 on Friday, their season-high fifth consecutive victory and eighth in the last nine games.
Jeenathan Williams scored a game-high 21 points and Graves added 17 for UB (14-7, 12-5 MAC), which will play No. 7 Miami (Ohio) in the first round Thursday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.
The Bulls have won the last two MAC Tournament championships and four of the last five, postseason experience that UB coach Jim Whitesell said can only benefit this year’s team.
“I think it definitely helps someone like Jayvon, who’s been in those situations quite a bit,” Whitesell said. “I think we’re older and just a much more experienced team than we were a year ago. And I keep telling our guys that’s an advantage for us. Now you’ve still got to go out and execute that, but I think they’re ready for it, they’re excited about it and it’s going to be a great challenge.”
The Bulls swept the season series with Miami (12-10, 9-8), defeating the RedHawks 90-62 on the road Dec. 15 and 88-64 on Feb. 6 in Buffalo.
Miami’s regular season finale against Akron on Friday was canceled because of a positive Covid-19 test.
“That’s big for us to have that momentum going,” Graves said. “I feel like we’re peaking at the right time and next week, anything can happen.”
Kent State (15-7, 12-6 MAC) played its finale without star senior forward Danny Pippen, its leading scorer and rebounder, who was sidelined because of a coaches’ decision. He ranked third in the conference in points (19.3), rebounds (8.7) and blocks (1.3) per game this season.
The Golden Flashes' second-leading scorer, guard Michael Nuga, suffered a season-ending knee injury in February.
Williams led four Bulls in double-figure scoring with 21 points on 8 of 11 shooting. He added six rebounds. Graves finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Josh Mballa contributed 12 points and eight boards, and David Nickelberry had 10 points.
Tervell Beck led Kent State with 19 points. Malique Jacobs had 16 points and six rebounds. Giovanni Santiago scored 13 points.
“I think the main thing we’ve done is we’ve bought in on defense, and translating defense to offense is one of our main areas,” UB senior center Brock Bertram said. “We know we can score, but the defensive side, we’ve really been taking that up another level.”
UB led by as many as 16 points and shot 49.2% from the field, compared to just 39.1% for Kent State.
Buffalo opened the game on 9-2 run and never trailed. The burst was capped by a 3-pointer from Graves, who rattled off nine consecutive points and quickly reached double-digit scoring for the eighth consecutive game.
The Bulls led by as many as 10 points in the first half, initially by taking a 25-15 advantage on a 3-pointer by Williams with about 9 minutes remaining.
UB owned a 33-24 lead at halftime.
Kent State opened the second half on a 6-0 run, slashing its deficit to 33-30 before LaQuill Hardnett sank a 3 and Williams hit a layup to stem the bleeding.
James Jordan hit a 3 to again cut the Bulls’ lead to just three points, at 42-39 with about 14 1/2 minutes to play, but Mballa answered with a tip-in at the other end, followed by a dunk from Graves, the beginning of a 9-3 run.
Williams hit a layup to re-establish a double-digit advantage, giving the Bulls a 55-45 lead with 11:37 to play.
Williams later bullied his way to a three-point play, giving Buffalo a 63-52 lead with 7:09 remaining, then dunked moments later, part of a nine-point run that pushed UB’s advantage to 67-52 with 6:22 to go.
Graves hit a layup to cap the run, passing Louis Campbell for 10th place on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,386 career points.
The Bulls have a 12-2 record when scoring at least 80 points this season. Their only loss in regulation when scoring 80 or more was on the road against Kent State on Jan. 19, when the Bulls erased a 22-point deficit before stumbling and losing 84-81 to the Golden Flashes.
“We’re getting better and that’s the key,” Whitesell said. “You just want to continue to get better and better.”
UB honored its seniors – Jamon Bivens, Tra’von Fagan, Nickelberry, Bertram and Graves – in a pregame ceremony and all five started.
Graves had the first triple double of his career with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists on Tuesday against Akron. It was the third triple double in school history and first since C.J. Massinburg in 2018.
“I feel like we definitely have what it takes (to win the tournament),” Graves said. “We’re a resilient group. We have a lot of talented guys. Our bench is deep. We know what it takes.”