Jayvon Graves helps UB thump Kent State, clinch No. 2 seed for MAC Tournament

Jayvon Graves couldn’t help but smile after moving into 10th place on the University at Buffalo’s all-time scoring list while winning the final home game of his college career at Alumni Arena.

“It meant a lot,” the senior guard said. “This place has been so special to me. I’ve made so many memories, a lot of history here. And I know we’re not done yet, but it was great to play at Alumni Arena for me and to have family there.”

Even better?

The Bulls locked up the No. 2 seed in next week’s Mid-American Conference Tournament by dispatching short-handed Kent State 81-67 on Friday, their season-high fifth consecutive victory and eighth in the last nine games.

Jeenathan Williams scored a game-high 21 points and Graves added 17 for UB (14-7, 12-5 MAC), which will play No. 7 Miami (Ohio) in the first round Thursday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

The Bulls have won the last two MAC Tournament championships and four of the last five, postseason experience that UB coach Jim Whitesell said can only benefit this year’s team.