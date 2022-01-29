Jaren Holmes leads St. Bonaventure men's basketball past Saint Joseph's

Bona last faced a ranked opponent on Jan. 22, 2020, an 86-60 loss at No. 7 Dayton.

Dominick Welch’s 3-pointer broke a 14-14 tie 8½ minutes into the first half Saturday, and kicked off an 11-2 run by the Bonnies that helped them open their lead to 23-16 with 7:19 left in the half. The Bonnies created separation and offense off transition, and kept the Hawks without a shot from the floor for 3½ minutes. The Hawks were 0 for 3 from the floor – all 3-pointers – in that span, before Dahmir Bishop’s three-point play with 6:20 left in the half.

The Bonnies opened their lead to 29-19 with less than six minutes left, but the Hawks – two quick baskets, including Cameron Brown’s uncontested layup off a steal that cut Bona’s lead 29-24 with 4:10 left in the half.

But a solid defensive sequence by the Hawks cut Bona's lead to 31-29 with 1:05 left in the first half, on Cameron Brown's 3-pointer – a play that began off Ejike Obinna's defensive rebound. However, Osun Osunnyi’s blocked shot against Obinna with 25 seconds left set up Jaren Holmes' layup just before the buzzer, which opened Bona’s lead to 33-29 at the half.