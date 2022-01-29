Jaren Holmes leads St. Bonaventure men's basketball past Saint Joseph's

ALLEGANY – At one point, Jaren Holmes had a near-perfect effort in the St. Bonaventrue men’s basketball team’s 80-69 win against Saint Joseph’s on Saturday at the Reilly Center.
The senior guard finished 7 for 8 from the floor and 6 for 6 on free throws, and his 20 points helped the Bonnies bounce back from a 75-66 loss Wednesday at George Mason.
At one point, Holmes was 7 for 7 from the floor and 4 for 4 at the free throw line, and didn’t miss his first shot until 3:58 remained in the game, on an unsuccessful 3-point attempt.
Jalen led the Bonnies (12-5, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference) with 22 points; with a pair of free throws, Adaway crossed the 1,000-point mark in five seasons at Bona and at Miami (Ohio).
Erik Reynolds II led Saint Joseph’s (9-11, 3-6) with 21 points.
The win against the Hawks became a precursor toward the main event Tuesday, when the Bonnies host No. 25 Davidson at the Reilly Center. Davidson has won 16 of its last 17 games – its only loss in that span came Wednesday against VCU – and if Davidson remains ranked next week, it will be the first time a ranked opponent has visited the Reilly Center since Dec. 8, 2018, when then-No. 17 Buffalo beat the Bonnies 80-62 in Allegany.
Bona last faced a ranked opponent on Jan. 22, 2020, an 86-60 loss at No. 7 Dayton.
Dominick Welch’s 3-pointer broke a 14-14 tie 8½ minutes into the first half Saturday, and kicked off an 11-2 run by the Bonnies that helped them open their lead to 23-16 with 7:19 left in the half. The Bonnies created separation and offense off transition, and kept the Hawks without a shot from the floor for 3½ minutes. The Hawks were 0 for 3 from the floor – all 3-pointers – in that span, before Dahmir Bishop’s three-point play with 6:20 left in the half.
The Bonnies opened their lead to 29-19 with less than six minutes left, but the Hawks – two quick baskets, including Cameron Brown’s uncontested layup off a steal that cut Bona’s lead 29-24 with 4:10 left in the half.
But a solid defensive sequence by the Hawks cut Bona's lead to 31-29 with 1:05 left in the first half, on Cameron Brown's 3-pointer – a play that began off Ejike Obinna's defensive rebound. However, Osun Osunnyi’s blocked shot against Obinna with 25 seconds left set up Jaren Holmes' layup just before the buzzer, which opened Bona’s lead to 33-29 at the half.
Two minutes into the second half, Obinna’s free throws tied the game at 35-35 after he was fouled by Jaren Holmes, but Jalen Adaway completed a 3-point play after a media timeout less than three minutes later, to open Bona’s lead back to eight, at 47-39, part of a 12-4 run by the Bonnies.
The Bonnies opened their lead to as many as 11 points (53-42 seven minutes into the second half), as the Hawks again found themselves mired in a scoreless slump for more than three minutes, before Taylor Funk made two of three free throws eight minutes into the half.
Bona opened its lead to as many as 16 points with 5:22 left in the game, on Osun Osunniyi’s dunk, but the Hawks cut it to 10 at 66-56 with less than 2½ minutes left on back-to-back 3-pointers by Brown and Jordan Hall.
Then, the Hawks cut the lead to 69-62 with 1:35 left on Funk’s 3-pointer, but the Bonnies went 11for 12 on free throws down the stretch.