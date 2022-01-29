Jaren Holmes, Jalen Adaway St. Bonaventure men's basketball past Saint Joseph's

ALLEGANY – Jaren Holmes hadn’t been satisfied with his game in recent days, and knew he had to find a way out of a competitive rut.
Holmes, though, didn’t expect a near-perfect effort in the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s 80-69 win against Saint Joseph’s on Saturday at the Reilly Center.
The guard from Michigan scored 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting and was 6 for 6 from the free throw line against the Hawks. At one point, Holmes was 7 for 7 from the floor, and his only miss against the Hawks was an unsuccessful 3-pointer with 3:58 left.
“I was just trying to get downhill, and see the ball go through the rim a couple times,” Holmes said. “Hopefully, open up my shot. It’s just trying to take good shots. I’m not really happy with the way I’m playing right now, and it was just trying to take good shots, get in the offense and attack downhill.”
In his last three games, Holmes shot 12 for 42, including a 1-for-12 effort in a 68-50 loss Jan. 18 at Dayton. Eight days later, Holmes shot 4 for 15 in a 75-66 loss Wednesday at George Mason.
But Holmes didn’t think he had to change anything. Instead, he had to rediscover a rhythm.
“It’s basketball, and the numbers don’t look how they’re supposed to look, but that’s basketball, just like any player in the NBA or any player in college,” Holmes said. “I’m not going to deter from the work I put in or the confidence I put into myself. It’s just trying to do the same thing I do, every single day.”
The day was just as memorable for Jalen Adaway, who led the Bonnies with 22 points. Adaway crossed the 1,000-point mark in two seasons at Bona and two at Miami, and dedicated the milestone to his mother, who died in 2019.
“My mom, she really put all of herself, and all she had into me and my sister,” said Adaway, who has 1,004 career points. “Even though she’s not here, it just means the world. Her dream was me. Being able to continue that legacy and put on a show for her, it means everything to me. I’m just really thankful to accomplish that.”
The win against the Hawks became a precursor for Tuesday, when the Bonnies host No. 25 Davidson at 7 p.m. at the Reilly Center. Davidson has won 16 of its last 17 games – its only loss in that stretch came Wednesday against VCU – and if Davidson remains in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, which is released Monday, it will be the first time a ranked opponent has visited the Reilly Center since Dec. 8, 2018, when then-No. 17 Buffalo beat the Bonnies 80-62 in Allegany.
“In order to win championships or compete for championships, you’ve got to take care of your home court,” Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt said. “We know Davidson’s good and we’re going to prepare just like we did today, and hopefully, we can play well.”
Against Saint Joseph’s, the Bonnies took a 29-19 with less than six minutes left, but the Hawks scored two quick baskets, including Cameron Brown’s uncontested layup off a steal, that cut Bona’s lead to five with 4:10 left in the half.
Then, three minutes later, Ejike Obinna’s defensive rebound off a missed layup by Dominick Welch (13 points) set up a possession that ended with Cameron Brown’s 3-pointer with 1:05 left, and cut Bona’s lead to 31-29. However, Osun Osunniyi blocked a shot by Obinna with 25 seconds left, which set up Holmes' layup just before the buzzer and opened Bona’s lead to 33-29 at the half.
Two minutes into the second half, Obinna’s free throws tied the game at 35-35 after he was fouled by Holmes, but the Bonnies utilized a 12-4 run in a span of three minutes, punctuated by Adaway’s three-point play that opened Bona’s lead to 47-39.
Bona opened its lead to as many as 16 points with 5:22 left in the game. The Hawks cut the lead to 69-62 with 1:35 left on Taylor Funk’s 3-pointer, but the Bonnies went 11 for 12 on free throws down the stretch.
“We were more connected defensively and made it harder for them to score, and we did a good job of getting the ball to the paint and getting to the foul line,” Schmidt said. “There was more of a sense of urgency on the defensive end, and that was good to see.”