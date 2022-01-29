Jaren Holmes, Jalen Adaway St. Bonaventure men's basketball past Saint Joseph's

The day was just as memorable for Jalen Adaway, who led the Bonnies with 22 points. Adaway crossed the 1,000-point mark in two seasons at Bona and two at Miami, and dedicated the milestone to his mother, who died in 2019.

“My mom, she really put all of herself, and all she had into me and my sister,” said Adaway, who has 1,004 career points. “Even though she’s not here, it just means the world. Her dream was me. Being able to continue that legacy and put on a show for her, it means everything to me. I’m just really thankful to accomplish that.”

The win against the Hawks became a precursor for Tuesday, when the Bonnies host No. 25 Davidson at 7 p.m. at the Reilly Center. Davidson has won 16 of its last 17 games – its only loss in that stretch came Wednesday against VCU – and if Davidson remains in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, which is released Monday, it will be the first time a ranked opponent has visited the Reilly Center since Dec. 8, 2018, when then-No. 17 Buffalo beat the Bonnies 80-62 in Allegany.

“In order to win championships or compete for championships, you’ve got to take care of your home court,” Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt said. “We know Davidson’s good and we’re going to prepare just like we did today, and hopefully, we can play well.”