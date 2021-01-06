Jaren Holmes, Jalen Adaway spark St. Bonaventure in win against Saint Joseph's

“Overall, our ultimate goal was to get the ball into the middle, and in the zone,” Holmes said. “They play an aggressive 2-3 zone (defense). We got the ball in the middle, and I stood on the opposite wing, trying to find the holes in the zone. We were just trying to exploit them, and I was in those spots.”

Adaway, a junior guard who sat out last season after transferring from Miami (Ohio), averaged 8.5 points in Bona’s first four games, and scored a season-high 24 against Saint Joseph’s. Holmes and Adaway picked up the slack on offense for the Bonnies (4-1, 2-1 Atlantic 10 Conference) as Kyle Lofton, Bona’s leading scorer this season, was held to four points, all on free throws. Lofton had 11 assists and eight rebounds, but didn’t score until he hit a pair of free throws with 5:35 left in the second half.

“You don’t want to have one or two or three guys always scoring the basketball,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt said. “The more guys we have scoring, the tougher it is for the opponent to guard us, to scout is. Plus, it gives those guys confidence, especially Jalen, who hasn’t played. Jaren has had some success but Jalen hasn’t. To have a game like this, that should give him a lot more confidence, and we need scoring.”