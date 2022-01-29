Jaren Holmes, Jalen Adaway lift St. Bonaventure men's basketball past Saint Joseph's

ALLEGANY – Jaren Holmes hadn’t been satisfied with his game in recent days, and knew he had to find a way out of a competitive rut.

Holmes, though, didn’t expect a near-perfect effort in the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s 80-69 win against Saint Joseph’s on Saturday at the Reilly Center.

The guard from Michigan scored 20 points on 7-of-8 shooting and was 6 for 6 from the free throw line against the Hawks. At one point, Holmes was 7 for 7 from the floor, and his only miss against the Hawks was an unsuccessful 3-pointer with 3:58 left.

“I was just trying to get downhill, and see the ball go through the rim a couple times,” Holmes said. “Hopefully, open up my shot. It’s just trying to take good shots. I’m not really happy with the way I’m playing right now, and it was just trying to take good shots, get in the offense and attack downhill.”

In his last three games, Holmes shot 12 for 42, including a 1-for-12 effort in a 68-50 loss Jan. 18 at Dayton. Eight days later, Holmes shot 4 for 15 in a 75-66 loss Wednesday at George Mason.

But Holmes didn’t think he had to change anything. Instead, he had to rediscover a rhythm.