Jaren Holmes, Jalen Adaway boost St. Bonaventure to torrid start

Second-half comeback lifts St. Bonaventure past VCU The first half was ugly for the St. Bonaventure University men’s basketball team. The second half became a resounding response by the Bonnies.

“Knowing a lot of the scouting reports teams had on me, I was just a glue guy, not making a lot of mistakes, but they weren’t really looking for me to score, so I felt like that was one thing I had to do over the summer,” said Holmes, who also averages 5.9 rebounds. “Become a better shooter, become a better scorer. Being able to take guys off the foul and being able to knock down shots. I really focused on that, this year. Keeping other teams honest when they have to guard me, that they know I’m a threat and that I can help my team win with scoring, or doing what I have to do, whether that’s rebounding, getting assists or taking charges.”

Holmes scored a career-best 38 points in an 83-57 win Jan. 6 against Saint Joseph’s, and followed with 26 points a week later in a 68-54 win at Fordham.

“He gets tough points,” Schmidt said of Holmes. “He gets big baskets. He’s a really hard-nosed competitor who loves to play, and I think he’s really respected by his teammates. When he’s on the court, we’re that much better.”

While Holmes has found his niche, Adaway has evolved into one of Bona’s more versatile players. He is listed as a guard, but plays in the forward role, and complements his scoring touch with his ability to block shots and rebound.