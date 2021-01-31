Jaren Holmes, Jalen Adaway boost St. Bonaventure to torrid start

Jaren Holmes analyzed his body of work from the 2019-20 season and realized what he needed to do to become a more significant contributor with the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team.
Holmes, a 6-foot-4 guard, had to be more than just a versatile player. He had to improve himself as a scorer on a team that already had scoring talent.
Meanwhile, Jalen Adaway dissected everything he watched from the sidelines during the 2019-20 season with the Bonnies.
The 6-foot-5 guard had to sit out last season after he transferred from Miami (Ohio), but gained a different perspective. He got a better understanding of what he needed to do to become a contributor for the Bonnies.
Holmes and Adaway bring an added dimension to the Bonnies, who are off to their best start since the 1970-71 season. Bona opened that season 9-1; this year, the Bonnies are 9-1 and in first place in the Atlantic 10 Conference at 7-1, ahead of Davidson (6-2 in the Atlantic 10), VCU (5-2) and Dayton (4-3).
They are the current front runner to win the Atlantic 10, and on Sunday they were at No. 35 in the NET rankings, which the NCAA Tournament selection committee uses to evaluate teams and qualifiers. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi projects the Bonnies as an automatic qualifier and as an 11 seed in his most recent Bracketology, which projects the NCAA Tournament field.
Bona received six votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll last week – and could earn more when the weekly poll is released Monday. The Bonnies were last ranked 50 years ago, when they were ranked as high as 10th in the nation in January of 1971.
But, Bona coach Mark Schmidt said, this year's Bonnies might be a different team without Holmes and Adaway.
“Without either one of those guys, we are nearly not as good,” said Schmidt, whose team is scheduled to play at Saint Joseph’s at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Philadelphia, and 2 p.m. Saturday at Saint Louis.
Schmidt describes Holmes as a “glue guy,” who embodies the personality of the Bonnies this season. Holmes may not be the biggest standout on the Bonnies, but he’s a player who can be counted on to make good decisions on the court, and who can take on multiple roles in the team dynamic.
“We’re better when he’s out on the court,” Schmidt said. “You have players like Jaren who just ooze that love of the game, and he’s fun to coach.”
Holmes also wanted to become more of a scoring presence. Holmes averaged 11.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Bonnies last season as a transfer from Ranger (Texas) Junior College.
After scoring 14 points Saturday in an 84-67 win against George Mason, Holmes is Bona’s second-leading scorer, averaging 14.9 points in 10 games, behind Kyle Lofton (15.7 points).
“Knowing a lot of the scouting reports teams had on me, I was just a glue guy, not making a lot of mistakes, but they weren’t really looking for me to score, so I felt like that was one thing I had to do over the summer,” said Holmes, who also averages 5.9 rebounds. “Become a better shooter, become a better scorer. Being able to take guys off the foul and being able to knock down shots. I really focused on that, this year. Keeping other teams honest when they have to guard me, that they know I’m a threat and that I can help my team win with scoring, or doing what I have to do, whether that’s rebounding, getting assists or taking charges.”
Holmes scored a career-best 38 points in an 83-57 win Jan. 6 against Saint Joseph’s, and followed with 26 points a week later in a 68-54 win at Fordham.
“He gets tough points,” Schmidt said of Holmes. “He gets big baskets. He’s a really hard-nosed competitor who loves to play, and I think he’s really respected by his teammates. When he’s on the court, we’re that much better.”
While Holmes has found his niche, Adaway has evolved into one of Bona’s more versatile players. He is listed as a guard, but plays in the forward role, and complements his scoring touch with his ability to block shots and rebound.
“At times, last year, they really looked like they were missing a spark, one that would energize them and get them going,” said Adaway, who averages 10.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. “That’s something that I’ve been trying to do and have been doing.”
To secure his spot in the lineup, Adaway knew he had to be a player who could kick-start the Bonnies. He’s started nine of Bona’s first 10 games, but has a knack for making an impact at opportune times in games.
With his team ahead by three points late in the second half of a 65-61 win Jan. 23 against Duquesne in Pittsburgh, Adaway's dunk off a rebound gave the Bonnies a five-point lead. Four seconds after blocking a shot by Dukes guard Tavian Dunn-Martin, Adaway hit a free throw with 1:11 left, then blocked a layup by 6-foot-8 Duquesne center Michael Hughes with 36 seconds left.
Adaway also made a pair of free throws with 21 seconds left to help the Bonnies ensure the win.
“We wouldn’t have beaten Duquesne without him,” Schmidt said. “He’s tough, he’s physical, he’s athletic, he’s done a really good job of playing at the four and he plays much bigger than he really is.”
Holmes considers Adaway an X-factor of sorts for the Bonnies.
“He saw what we were lacking last year, and he tried to bring that this year, and he is bringing that this year,” Holmes said. “We were missing a guy that’s wiling to grab extra rebounds, a guy that’s willing to high-fly, to make the spectacular play that could shift the momentum of a game.”
One of the primary points of Bona’s success, Holmes said, is his team’s chemistry this season, which was also cultivated last season. Adaway wasn’t on the court last year as a transfer with the Bonnies, but incorporated himself into the team’s dynamic.
During practices last season, Adaway took on the role of an opponent on Bona’s scout team. On the sidelines, he was part cheerleader, part coach.
“A lot of people sit on the bench, as a walk-on, and just kind of sit there and look at the game, but this guy was energetic, all for us, really trying to buy in,” Holmes said. “And all last year, he really focused on imitating what other teams to do, and trying to give us the best look on the scout team. This year, he’s just getting to shine. Jalen’s always had his place on the team, and he’s freakishly athletic. And the fact that Jalen’s on the team, we’re really grateful for him.”
Holmes and Adaway complement Bona point guard Lofton, the inside presence of center Osun Osunniyi and guard Dominick Welch, and they continue to refine a Bona lineup that has become more multi-dimensional this season.
“We see that in each other, and it builds up that trust,” Adaway said of Bona’s multifaceted lineup. “We know the next guy is bringing something valuable to the team. We really hang our hats on that.”