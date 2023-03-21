Jalen Franklin’s 3-pointer with 2:25 left in the game broke a tie and Niagara County Community College went on to beat Central Community College of Columbus, Ohio, 72-70 on Tuesday in the first round of the NJCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament at the Mary Miller Center in Danville, Ill.

The Thunder (30-1), the No. 2 seed in the tournament, will carry a 15-game win streak into a second-round game against either No. 7 seed Milwaukee Area Tech or No. 10 seed Mott Community College on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

After Franklin’s basket, Taylor Sanders made a jumper to give NCCC a 72-67 lead with 30 seconds to play. Central’s Blake Daberkow made a 3-pointer with nine seconds to go to trim Central’s deficit to two, but Daberkow missed another 3-point attempt at the buzzer to end the game.

Oumaru Hydara led NCCC in scoring with 12 points off the bench and JaVaughn Jones added 11. Lamar Lovelace scored 10 points and Fenley Jean-Baptiste grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

Central (22-10) was led by Trey Deveaux’s 20 points and PJ Davis had 18 off the bench. Daberkow finished with 12 points and Jayden Byabato had 11.