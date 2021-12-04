Jalen Adaway's buzzer-beater lifts St. Bonaventure to a 68-65 win against UB

ALLEGANY – The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team did it without its leader on the floor. They did it against a Big 4 opponent that had held the upper hand in the series in recent years.
The Bonnies earned a convincing 68-65 win against the University at Buffalo, a win that showed the Bonnies’ depth, the Bonnies’ versatility, persistence and, most importantly, their moxie on Saturday at the Reilly Center.
Three days after ekeing out a 93-81 win against Coppin State, the Bonnies left no doubt in their win against the Bulls, their first over UB since Dec. 2, 2017, a 73-62 win at Alumni Arena.
The Bulls cut Bona’s lead to three points with 1:01 left in regulation on Jeenathan Williams’ 3-pointer, and after the Bonnies called a timeout, Jaren Holmes missed the front end of a 1 and 1 after he was fouled by Maceo Jack.
Jack responded on the other end by tying the game at 65-65 on a 3-pointer with 29.3 seconds left. However, as time wound down, Jalen Adaway’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer capped off the win and Adaway’s second double-double in as many games.
Adaway finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bonnies (7-1), while Osun Osunniyi had 14 points and seven rebounds.
Quadry Adams, who started in place of point guard Kyle Lofton – out with an injury to his left ankle – finished with six points.
Jeenathan Williams led UB (4-3) with 23 points and four steals, and Segu added 13.
With the game tied 19-19, Osunniyi was called for a block as Jack drove to the hoop for a basket, and Jack completed a three-point play that gave UB 22-19 lead with 6:37 left in the first half.
The Bulls opened their lead to 27-23 less than two minutes later on Jack’s 3-pointer, but the Bonnie answered on back-to-back 3-pointers by Adaway and Linton Brown to take a 29-27 lead, part of an 8-0 run by the Bonnies.
The Bonnies opened that run to 10-2. Down 33-29 and shooting only 1 for 5 during Bona’s run, which opened to 10-2 run after Karim Coulibaly’s dunk with 1:24 left in the first half. That forced UB -- which was 1 for 5 from the floor during that run -- to call a timeout, down 33-29, and the Bonnies took a 35-29 lead into halftime after Linton Brown made two of three free throws after he was fouled by Jack on a 3-point attempt with 12 seconds left in the half.
The Bulls drew within two points in the first 40 seconds of the second half, but after Josh Mballa was called for his third foul less than 90 seconds in, Dominick Welch answered with a 3-pointer, and Adams’ dunk at two minutes into the half gave Bona a 42-33 lead, part of a 9-0 run that gave the Bonnies its biggest lead at 44-33 before the Bulls called a timeout four minutes in.
Following a scoring drought of more than three minutes for both teams, Adaway hit a turnaround jumper that gave Bona a 50-37 lead.
UB though, cut the lead to six with an 8-2 run inside the 11-minute mark, and Williams’ layup with 7:17 left forced the Bonnies to call a timeout. Out of the break, Williams pulled the Bulls within four off transition, and the Bulls stayed within at least six points of the Bonnies until less than five minutes remained in regulation.
The Bulls pulled within four with less than six minutes left on Williams’ free throws, but the Bulls answered with a putback by Osunniyi off Adaway’s 3-point attempt, and then Osunniyi swatted away Segu’s layup attempt at the other end of the court with about five minutes left in regulation.