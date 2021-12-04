Jalen Adaway's buzzer-beater lifts St. Bonaventure to a 68-65 win against UB

Quadry Adams, who started in place of point guard Kyle Lofton – out with an injury to his left ankle – finished with six points.

Jeenathan Williams led UB (4-3) with 23 points and four steals, and Segu added 13.

With the game tied 19-19, Osunniyi was called for a block as Jack drove to the hoop for a basket, and Jack completed a three-point play that gave UB 22-19 lead with 6:37 left in the first half.

The Bulls opened their lead to 27-23 less than two minutes later on Jack’s 3-pointer, but the Bonnie answered on back-to-back 3-pointers by Adaway and Linton Brown to take a 29-27 lead, part of an 8-0 run by the Bonnies.

The Bonnies opened that run to 10-2. Down 33-29 and shooting only 1 for 5 during Bona’s run, which opened to 10-2 run after Karim Coulibaly’s dunk with 1:24 left in the first half. That forced UB -- which was 1 for 5 from the floor during that run -- to call a timeout, down 33-29, and the Bonnies took a 35-29 lead into halftime after Linton Brown made two of three free throws after he was fouled by Jack on a 3-point attempt with 12 seconds left in the half.