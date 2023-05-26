Keith Hack and the Medaille University men’s basketball team met for its annual team dinner at the start of May, and discussed plans for the 2023-24 season.

As they chatted over the meal, they knew Medaille was in the process of a merger with Trocaire College, part of a plan announced in August with the collaborative goals of combining and improving student enrollment, strengthening academic offerings and keeping the schools financially viable.

The future looked bright for Medaille, an institution adjacent to Delaware Park with an enrollment of about 1,600 students, including 262 who participated in Medaille’s Division III athletic programs this school year.

No one, though, expected news of the merger’s disintegration May 11. Then, four days later, Medaille’s administration announced the school would close Aug. 31, after nearly 150 years as either a teacher’s preparatory school or as a coeducational college. It’s a far cry from April 4, when Medaille President Lori Quigley called the merger "a win-win for both institutions."

“Everything seemed to be going smoothly, in the merger process,” said Hack, a 2010 Medaille graduate who had just completed his fifth season as the Mavericks’ men’s basketball coach. “This was the last thing we all expected, to be honest. There was a lot of shock.

“We were excited about what would happen next year. Now, I might not get the proper goodbye with my team, and I might not even be able to talk to them, face-to-face.”

Medaille’s seniors graduated May 5, but its undergraduate students will have to enroll in new schools for the 2023-24 school year. Athletes at Medaille also face the process of finding a new team, which comes with its own set of questions.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty for athletes,” said Xáneya Thomas, a junior who was on Medaille’s women’s basketball team. “You can get accepted academically into an institution, but if the team or the sport you’re going for has a set roster, or if a coach can’t give you a spot, or if you have to walk on or try out for a team, then you face the question of if there will even be a spot for you.”

Several schools offer to take in Medaille students as part of teach-out agreements As part of the agreements, the schools will work to meet all institutional financial aid commitments and transfer as many credits as possible to help Medaille students, both current and incoming, graduate on time.

Athletes, coaches and administrators at Medaille are dealing with a mixture of sadness, confusion, urgency and grief as they navigate a sudden change. Instead of returning to a familiar campus for the 2023-24 school year, athletes are quickly applying to new schools, waiting for acceptance letters and financial aid packages and hoping to find opportunities on a new team.

According to federal data analysis done by the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association (SHEEO), 861 colleges and universities and nearly 9,500 campuses closed between 2004 and 2021; 120 colleges closed in 2016, but that number dropped to 35 in 2021.

College closures are a result of several factors, including a decline in student enrollment, a decrease in tuition income and institutional financial instability.

At Medaille, even though the words “the school is closing,” were never said until May 15, the writing on the wall became very clear in the last few weeks.

“I wasn’t shocked,” said Thomas, who is president of Medaille’s student government association. “I knew the financial situation Medaille was in, prior to the Trocaire agreement. But I was definitely disappointed and frustrated.”

What it’s like for athletes

Thomas had a bad feeling when Trocaire announced its withdrawal from the proposed merger with Medaille.

“My first question was, what happens?” Thomas said.

Thomas prepared for her senior year in 2023-24, to earn her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and to play basketball for one more season before going to law school. It impacts Thomas’ family, too; her younger brother, Xymier, was a freshman on Medaille’s men’s basketball team.

As soon as she learned that Medaille was closing, she contacted Medaille’s women’s basketball coach Nick Moore. Then, she contacted Erin Schurr, Medaille’s compliance director, and entered her name into the NCAA’s transfer portal, a database that houses the name and contact information of every college athlete who wants to transfer.

“I can only speak for my coach, but my coach is going above and beyond when it comes to helping me and my teammates,” Thomas said. “If he knows coaches who are at the schools we’re applying to, he will call them and be a reference for us.”

Thomas said she had been accepted to multiple schools for the 2023-24 school year, but a big piece of her decision on where she will transfer hinges upon what kind of financial aid packages she receives.

Of eight schools in the Buffalo area that will accept students as part of a teach-out agreement – enrolling students from Medaille and transferring as many credits as possible to help those students graduate on time – annual undergraduate tuition (before room, board and student fees) ranges anywhere from $7,070 for in-state residents at Buffalo State to $35,890 at Niagara University.

Medaille is a Division III athletic program and does not offer athletic-based scholarships. Its annual undergraduate tuition is $33,000.

Thomas also has to figure out what basketball program will be a good fit for her. She did her due diligence before committing to Medaille, including making campus visits, talking with athletes and coaches and building a rapport with players to find if a program was the right fit for her.

“I have to make a blind decision, almost,” she said. “I have to learn about team chemistry, how a coach runs a program, what they do, and I’m a person who believes in actions over words. Getting feedback from athletes is crucial to me.”

What it’s like for coaches, administrators

Laura Edholm has worked in Medaille’s athletic department as a coach or as an administrator for 25 years, and has been the athletic director at Medaille since September. She probably didn’t imagine her tenure would conclude in this fashion. She declined to answer questions about the school’s closing, but said her goal as an administrator is to focus on the students who play sports at Medaille, and to find new schools and new programs for them.

“I can’t put a number on how many,” Edholm said of assisting athletes. “We’ve heard from schools all over the country, programs that are starting new athletic offerings that have roster spots, or programs that are still assembling rosters. Hearing from them has been comforting, to a degree, and they all feel terrible for the situation that we’re in, and they’re trying to help and I see that for what it is. Those are tough conversations, but it’s been nice, in that regard, to have that support.”

Medaille’s athletes aren’t just being impacted, either. People are losing jobs and benefits, including athletic staffers.

Of the 12 individuals listed on Medaille’s athletic website May 19, eight are listed as both coaches and athletic administrators. Among those, Hack is an equipment manager. Angela Nicholas-Tolsma is the women’s soccer coach and Medaille’s athletic academic coordinator. Joan Johnson is the student-athlete advisory committee adviser and coaches field hockey. Sean Hallas is the facilities coordinator for the Medaille Sports Complex in South Buffalo and is the men’s soccer coach.

Hack learned the school was closing while vacationing with his family in South Carolina, and immediately thought of the shock that players on his team were dealing with – players not just from New York, but also from Maryland, Florida, Texas, Spain, Canada and Germany.

Medaille’s men’s basketball roster had four seniors, four juniors, six sophomores and eight freshmen this year, and Hack expected the bulk of his roster to return. Instead, he and his staff are helping athletes navigate the transfer portal, writing letters of recommendation for players who are looking for new programs, which he estimates he has already sent to at least 150 college programs. He’s also reached out to friends and coaching colleagues to expedite the recruiting process so late in the school year.

“Instead of them coming back and worrying about next year and attacking the season and being a family together, now they have to find a whole new situation,” said Hack, who taught two classes at Medaille in sports management, in addition to coaching and working in the athletic department. “It’s late. A lot of rosters have filled up. It’s hard to find a new home.”

How a recruit is handling the closing

Marcus Ibrahim quickly glanced at his phone during a down moment in his English class May 15. The West Seneca East lacrosse player saw an email from Medaille that announced the school’s shutdown. He thought it was a joke but looked at his phone again and realized what was happening.

“I thought, ‘Oh, God, what now?’ ” Ibrahim said. “Ever since I was little, my goal was to play college lacrosse and right now, I’m just lost.”

He committed to Medaille in January, to join its men’s lacrosse program in September as a freshman. He had communicated with Sean Behan, Medaille’s coach, on a regular basis, discussing his academic and athletic development and his goals for college. He had built connections with some of his future teammates.

As June approaches and as West Seneca East began the postseason with a win against Williamsville South on Wednesday, he has to reopen his recruiting process.

“This definitely is emotional for me, but I’m the type of guy not to show my emotions,” said Ibrahim, who planned to study sports management at Medaille. “But I had my senior night a couple days ago, and I cried, because I don’t know what I’m doing. ... I really have to take my time to enjoy this. I want to keep playing lacrosse.”

Hack had to contact the five incoming men’s basketball recruits to break the news, and found many didn’t know about Medaille’s closing. He also contacted players who had considered Medaille to tell them that the school would not be an option.

“You feel obligated to help every kid,” Hack said. “This is why you get into this, to help them grow and mature. Now, we have to help them find the right spot, and that’s our obligation.”

What’s next for coaches, athletes, recruits

This summer, Thomas is commuting between her hometown of Binghamton and Syracuse, where she is interning at a law firm. Her goal is to decide by the start of June where she’s going to college in the fall.

Ibrahim has reopened his recruitment and has already heard from lacrosse coaches at Allegheny and at Hilbert. He's also considering going to the University at Buffalo. He found one silver lining: his parents hadn’t paid any tuition or deposits to Medaille for the fall semester.

“But this is definitely a process, getting back into recruiting,” Ibrahim said. “As of right now, I have no idea what I’m doing.”

Hack isn’t sure if the school will offer a severance package to its employees. He’s not sure what’s going to happen in the next few days and weeks.

He knows he needs to find his next job, and can’t afford to take time off. He worries it’s too late in the hiring cycle to find a new job or any new coaching opportunities.

“The timing is really hard to even grasp,” he said. “It’s impossible to get coaching jobs at the college level as it is, but not going through a full cycle made it much harder to even see what can transpire next.”

He also couldn’t overlook the emotional toll the school’s closing has taken.

“You tear up over things because you think about what it gave to you, and what I was giving to the new student body,” Hack said. “It’s really hard to cope with this. When I had to call the kids on my team to tell them the news, it was the most-gut wrenching thing you had to do. It’s so hard to come to grips with it.”

Edholm felt similarly.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Medaille’s athletic director said. “That’s probably the word we’ve used the most around here. But there are opportunities that will come out of this, and we’re trying to focus on that. If we can help the student-athletes find new opportunities and be excited about that, then that’s what we’re here for.”