'It changes the game': How the Elam ending adds a twist to TBT

Nearly a year ago, Wes Clark began Blue Collar U’s run to the semifinals of The Basketball Tournament by hitting a game-winning 3-pointer that sealed an 88-82 victory in the first round against The Nerd Team.

Clark’s basket allowed Blue Collar U reach the target score that was designated when the game shifted to the Elam ending, one of the quirky, yet strategic finishes that’s been used in TBT and in recent NBA All-Star games.

The Elam ending, which is used in every tournament game, is designed to eliminate late-game fouling and stalling, and it's named after Nick Elam, a Ball State professor who created the format in 2004.

The Elam ending requires the game clock to be shut off after the first dead ball with less than four minutes left in the fourth quarter – TBT games have four nine-minute quarters – and a target score is set by adding eight points to the leading team’s score. Without the game clock, teams are forced to to focus on a defense-first game, rather than relying on intentional fouls to create scoring chances or possession changes.

Here’s how two of Blue Collar U’s players explained the Elam Ending:

• CJ Massinburg: “In the first three quarters, you want to get the highest lead you can, because it’s the first person to a target score. It’s a fun, exciting twist on basketball, especially when the game is close at the end and it’s the first one to 65, and it’s 62-62. So the next three-ball wins or whoever scores three points.”

• Nick Perkins: “It’s about toughness. It forces you to play harder and play the whole game, and play with consistency. The Elam ending, it’s not about time, it’s about score. It changes the game.”

The schedule in Syracuse

Blue Collar U and Brown & White are in the Syracuse regional of the single-elimination tournament, in which 64 teams compete for a $1 million prize. Blue Collar U, whose roster includes University at Buffalo basketball alumni, opens the tournament at 2 p.m. Friday at Onondaga Community College against NG Saints, a team made up of alumni from Neumann-Goretti High School in Philadelphia.

Brown & White, whose roster includes St. Bonaventure alumni, opens the tournament at 5 p.m. Friday against The Nerd Team, whose roster includes former Ivy League players.

The Blue Collar U/NG Saints winner will face the Friday Beers/Mental Toughness winner in a second-round game at noon Saturday. The Brown & White/Nerd Team winner will face the Boeheim’s Army/India Rising winner at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Boeheim’s Army, a team made up of Syracuse basketball alumni, is the defending TBT champion.

Eight regional sites each host eight teams. The regional winners advance to the quarterfinals July 28-29 at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, and the final four teams advance to TBT’s semifinals July 30 at UD Arena. The championship game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Aug. 2 at UD Arena.

Timon's Davion Warren playing for Texas Tech alumni

Another local connection to TBT will open the tournament Friday. Davion Warren, a Bishop Timon-St. Jude graduate, will play for Air Raiders, which begins TBT at 4 p.m. Friday against B1 Ballers at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan.

Air Raiders’ roster primarily includes former Texas Tech players. Warren, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard, played for two seasons at Hampton University and joined Texas Tech as a graduate transfer for the 2021-22 season.