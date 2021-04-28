Isaiah McDuffie continues to teach and learn as NFL draft approaches

Isaiah McDuffie doesn’t hesitate to answer the phone these days. He knows any call could have a bearing on his future job prospects.
Sometimes, an NFL team scout is on the line. Sometimes it’s an NFL front office representative. Sometimes, the voice on the other line is just one of those robocalls that mistakenly tells you that your car warranty is about to expire.
“The robocalls are annoying,” McDuffie said, laughing. “But I'm always picking up my phone, I don't care what number it is. ... I have to be aware all the time."
Sometimes, the phone might ring as McDuffie, a former Boston College and Bennett standout, is coaching.
As McDuffie prepares for the NFL draft, he is working as an assistant coach for his father, Steve, who in is his 10th season as Bennett’s coach.
The 2017 Olmsted graduate and 2016 Buffalo News Player of the Year is working with the Tigers’ linebackers, an opportunity that emerged after the New York State Public High School Athletic Association moved football season from the fall to the spring, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
If you were looking at Bennett’s sideline, it would not be easily apparent that an assistant coach who is working with the Tigers’ defense was one of the top linebackers in college football in 2020, and is on the verge of a pro football career.
On the sideline Friday for Bennett's game against Frontier, McDuffie was dressed in black sweatpants, black hooded sweatshirt and a black mask. The only giveaways to his ties to Boston College were a small BC logo on his pants and sneakers in BC maroon.
At one point, he stood near the bench with three players sitting in front of him, listening intently as McDuffie provided instructions on how the players should react when faced with different formations.
“After I came back from training in Florida, my dad asked me, ‘Can you come and help out? You played at a high level and you know a lot about it,’ ” McDuffie said. “I’ve been trying to give back and help the kids on the team.
“It’s come full circle, going back to the school, giving back and trying to help out, and it’s been great. My training has gone great, and there’s a lot of anticipation, going into the draft, and I’m ready for it.”
Asked about having his son his staff, Steve McDuffie said, "There's only one thing I want to say. We’re establishing a culture at Bennett High School and he was one of the foundational pieces of it. We believe, once a tiger, always a tiger. We have a saying at Bennett High School, 'The best is yet to come.' "
Shortly after he declared for the NFL draft in December, McDuffie graduated from Boston College with a degree in applied psychology and human development. He finished the 2020 season second in the Atlantic Coast Conference and fifth in the nation in tackles (107).
The 6-foot-1-inch, 227-pound linebacker is projected as a late-round pick by draft analysts. CBSSports.com projects McDuffie at No. 232 overall, and as the No. 18 linebacker in this year’s draft in its latest draft rankings, updated Tuesday.
Part of his NFL.com scouting report reads, "McDuffie plays with a palpable energy and rarely gears down until the whistle blows. He's undersized, but is at his best playing inside. That's where his recognition talent and instincts take over and allow him to race to run lanes ahead of the block. He pursues with leverage but has the burst to accelerate and attack when it's time to finish."
If McDuffie is drafted this weekend, he’ll be the first Buffalo Public Schools product to be selected in the NFL draft since 2013. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Steven Means, a Grover Cleveland graduate who played at the University at Buffalo, at No. 147 in 2013. Jody Fortson, a 2013 South Park graduate, signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State in 2019.
While training at XPE Sports in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., McDuffie set a goal to put on weight – his pro day weight was 3 pounds more than his listed weight during the season – and to improve his time in the 40-yard dash. He also wanted to work on his crispness in running position drills at Boston College’s pro day in March.
He’s interviewed with a number of NFL teams, by phone and by video conference, as well as during the NFL’s virtual combine proceedings, and he emphasized his physical play and his versatility as assets in his professional potential. The Bills are among the teams he's spoken with.
“I’m a guy with a great work ethic, and I pride myself in that work ethic,” McDuffie said. “I can play in any defense, at any position, and I can make plays and contribute on special teams.”
When Jeff Hafley took over as the Boston College’s head coach in December 2019, he and his staff changed the Eagles’ defensive scheme and moved McDuffie to an outside spot, shifts that McDuffie said helped elevate him as an NFL prospect.
“My position coach (Sean Duggan, BC’s linebackers coach) is very smart, and he definitely helped me, and turned my game on to another level, especially playbook-wise,” McDuffie said.
At Boston College’s pro day, McDuffie registered 40-yard dash times of 4.59 and 4.61 seconds, a 20-yard shuttle time of 4.41 seconds and a three-cone drill time of 7.26 seconds. He also had a vertical jump of 32.5 inches and a broad jump of 10 feet, 1 inch.
“He’s extremely physical,” Hafley told reporters last month, after the Eagles’ pro day. “He plays with his hair on fire. He practices that way. He is extremely tough. I think in a league where you need guys who can run, that’s what he can do. He’s a linebacker who can run, and that’s very important right now in most NFL schemes, the way the game is going.”
The NFL draft opens at 8 p.m. Thursday with the first round, followed by the second and third rounds at 7 p.m. Friday, and the fourth through seventh rounds at noon Saturday.
McDuffie’s current schedule, however, could create a conflict with the draft. Bennett is scheduled to play its final regular-season game at 7 p.m. Friday against Orchard Park at All High Stadium.
McDuffie doesn’t seem to mind, though. He relishes the role of being a mentor, even as he prepares for an NFL career.
“Helping high school kids, it gives me a new perspective,” McDuffie said. “You get to another level and you grow and grow, but I want to try to help these guys learn something earlier. I played a position, and I still play, and I’m not going to say I know everything, because I don’t. But when it comes to being a linebacker, I can help out the defense if I see something the offense tries to do.
“I feel like even when I’m up at school, hanging out and lifting with them, I can tell them, ‘I was right here, only three and a half years ago, and you can be in the same shoes I’m in. Put in the work and stay with it.’ ”