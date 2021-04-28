Isaiah McDuffie continues to teach and learn as NFL draft approaches

On the sideline Friday for Bennett's game against Frontier, McDuffie was dressed in black sweatpants, black hooded sweatshirt and a black mask. The only giveaways to his ties to Boston College were a small BC logo on his pants and sneakers in BC maroon.

At one point, he stood near the bench with three players sitting in front of him, listening intently as McDuffie provided instructions on how the players should react when faced with different formations.

“After I came back from training in Florida, my dad asked me, ‘Can you come and help out? You played at a high level and you know a lot about it,’ ” McDuffie said. “I’ve been trying to give back and help the kids on the team.

“It’s come full circle, going back to the school, giving back and trying to help out, and it’s been great. My training has gone great, and there’s a lot of anticipation, going into the draft, and I’m ready for it.”

Asked about having his son his staff, Steve McDuffie said, "There's only one thing I want to say. We’re establishing a culture at Bennett High School and he was one of the foundational pieces of it. We believe, once a tiger, always a tiger. We have a saying at Bennett High School, 'The best is yet to come.' "