Iona coach Rick Pitino: “I’m hoping the Bills go all the way.”

Rick Pitino is a professed New York Giants loyalist. But with the NFL playoffs in full swing, the second-year Iona men’s basketball coach has another favorite NFL team, one that will likely endear him to Western New Yorkers.
“I’m a big Buffalo Bills fan,” Pitino said Wednesday on a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference videoconference. “I root for the Giants, one, and the Bills, two. I like the Mafia and everything around it.”
Pitino and the Gaels won’t be in town this weekend to be a part of the revelry for the AFC divisional round, when the Bills play at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Kansas City Chiefs. Iona is scheduled to play at 2 p.m. Sunday at Quinnipiac, so Pitino probably will be able to watch the Bills playoff game when the Gaels return to New Rochelle – a little more than an hour’s drive from Quinnipiac’s campus in Hamden, Conn.
The Gaels are scheduled to visit Western New York the weekend of Feb. 4-6 – the weekend between the AFC and NFC championships on Jan. 30 and the Super Bowl on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.
Iona is scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at Canisius and at 1 p.m. Feb. 6 at Niagara.
Pitino, though, gave his playoff prediction for the Bills, one that should enliven the locals in Western New York.
“I’m hoping the Bills go all the way,” Pitino said. “I’m rooting for them. If it’s not the Giants, I want the Bills to win it, and I’m hoping they can do it. It’s not going to be easy, certainly, because they’re playing on the road. But I think they have what it takes because they have the experience from last year, and I love their quarterback.”
Bills fans might be ready to bring the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer into Bills Mafia's ranks after that statement, but given the overlap of basketball and football seasons, it's highly unlikely that anyone might see Pitino jumping through a table somewhere in Orchard Park anytime soon.