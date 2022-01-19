Iona coach Rick Pitino: “I’m hoping the Bills go all the way.”

Rick Pitino is a professed New York Giants loyalist. But with the NFL playoffs in full swing, the second-year Iona men’s basketball coach has another favorite NFL team, one that will likely endear him to Western New Yorkers.

“I’m a big Buffalo Bills fan,” Pitino said Wednesday on a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference videoconference. “I root for the Giants, one, and the Bills, two. I like the Mafia and everything around it.”

Pitino and the Gaels won’t be in town this weekend to be a part of the revelry for the AFC divisional round, when the Bills play at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Kansas City Chiefs. Iona is scheduled to play at 2 p.m. Sunday at Quinnipiac, so Pitino probably will be able to watch the Bills playoff game when the Gaels return to New Rochelle – a little more than an hour’s drive from Quinnipiac’s campus in Hamden, Conn.

The Gaels are scheduled to visit Western New York the weekend of Feb. 4-6 – the weekend between the AFC and NFC championships on Jan. 30 and the Super Bowl on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles.

Iona is scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at Canisius and at 1 p.m. Feb. 6 at Niagara.