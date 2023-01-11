Inside the Big 4: Niagara basketball commemorates Calvin Murphy, Hubie Brown, Larry Costello with bobbleheads

Calvin Murphy had children who pinned posters of NBA legend Michael Jordan on the walls of their bedrooms, but they wouldn’t pin a poster of Murphy himself on the walls next to another one of professional basketball’s greats … because the photos of their father were in black and white.

However, each time the Houston Rockets or Niagara University announced the giveaway of a bobblehead crafted in Murphy’s likeness, his family and friends clamored for one of the pint-sized keepsakes.

“Every level of basketball I’ve played on, there’s been a bobblehead of me," Murphy told The News last week. "My high school in Connecticut made one of me. Niagara, the NBA, the Houston Rockets, they’ve done bobbleheads of me over the years.”

Then, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer let out a deep laugh.

“I’ve been with the Rockets for 53 years, so they owe me!” said Murphy, who was a star guard at Niagara from 1966-70 and is part of the Houston Rockets’ broadcast team on AT&T SportsNet.

Niagara is commemorating Murphy, Hubie Brown and Larry Costello, its three alumni who are Naismith Hall of Fame inductees, by immortalizing the trio as bobbleheads. The first giveaway is Friday, when Niagara will give bobbleheads of Brown to fans in attendance for Niagara’s 7 p.m. tipoff against Siena at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston.

Niagara is capitalizing on a sports-memorabilia infatuation that has been around for decades and became ensconced in the sports collectibles craze in the late 1990s.

There’s a certain merit in a sports star, a movie star, a politician or a local personality being made into a bobblehead, a trinket that’s given away to fans who attend sporting or cultural events, and a talisman that’s coveted by legions of collectors, sports fans and pop culture junkies.

“It’s a staying power they have,” said Phil Sklar, a co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum in Milwaukee. “Everyone knows what a bobblehead is, and bobbleheads are always the No. 1 draw that gets fans to games. You can give away a hat or a T-shirt, and you can wear it a few times, but a bobblehead can be put on display, or it can be passed down.”

Niagara will release its second bobblehead of Murphy in the last two decades, and he’s among the many local legends in Buffalo and in Western New York who have been immortalized in bobblehead form. That group includes longtime Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret, whose likeness echoes some of his most famous catchphrases; Beef on Weck, one of the Buffalo Bisons' foot-racing foodstuffs, who totes a bucket of horseradish sauce; and Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, whose caricature holds a football tucked into the crook of his right arm as he straddles a leaping blue buffalo.

Sklar summed up the novelty – and the aforementioned staying power – of being portrayed in bobblehead form.

“Once you have a bobblehead,” he said, “you know you’re famous.”

How Niagara’s idea came about for bobbleheads

The Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame announced in April that Costello, a Minoa native who was an All-American when he played at Niagara from 1951-54, would be one of its 13 inductees this year. Costello became a six-time NBA All-Star who helped the Philadelphia 76ers win the NBA championship, then coached the Milwaukee Bucks to the 1971 NBA championship.

He is Niagara’s third Naismith inductee, joining Murphy (1993) and Brown (2005), a longtime NBA and ABA coach who is now one of the NBA’s most recognizable and enduring broadcasting voices. Brown was Costello’s teammate at Niagara in the 1950s and advocated for Costello’s induction.

That spurred Niagara’s athletic department to honor three of its legendary players, as a means to increase awareness of this year’s men’s basketball team, and, of course, to get a few more fans in the stands at the Gallagher Center. Niagara has averaged 866 fans in its first five home games, according to its attendance records.

Niagara had 1,500 of each bobblehead made for this season, with planning beginning in the spring in part because of overseas production and supply-chain issues that could potentially delay their arrival.

It would have been one thing to create a set of trading cards, to create a stuffed animal of Monte, Niagara’s mascot eagle, or to create replicas of the banners that hang in the Gallagher Center.

“A bobblehead is known in the sports industry as THE collectible,” said Stephen Butler, Niagara’s deputy director of athletics and chief operating officer. “You see it in minor-league baseball, and at Niagara, we’ve done several bobblehead promotions over the course of the years, and it’s one of our marquee promotional items. A trading card is a nice way to honor someone or something, but if we honor our greats, we’re doing it to the fullest capacity.”

Murphy’s uniform number, 23, has been retired at Niagara. He and his teammates from the 1969-70 season are enshrined in Niagara’s athletics hall of honor. A son, Calvin Murphy Jr., played at Niagara in 1996-97 and also wore No. 23.

“But the bobblehead? It’s a period at the end of the sentence,” the elder Murphy said. “The university can’t do any more for me!”

The first response and big plans for bobbleheads

Niagara’s season-ticket holders got first dibs on the bobbleheads Dec. 21 at the Gallagher Center, when the athletic department hosted a pickup before the men’s basketball team’s 73-67 win against Binghamton.

The public rollout begins Friday with the Brown bobblehead, then the Murphy bobblehead Feb. 10 against Quinnipiac and the Costello bobblehead Feb. 24.

The Houston Rockets are scheduled to play that night at Miami, but Murphy plans to return to campus.

For Murphy, returning to Niagara is more than just about being immortalized as a bobblehead. It’s a way of showing gratitude for a place that didn’t just propel him to athletic glory. Western New York, Murphy said, was a place where he saw himself playing professional basketball with the Buffalo Braves after he graduated from Niagara in 1970 with a degree in sociology.

“I never wanted to leave Buffalo or the Niagara Frontier,” Murphy said. “When the Braves were an NBA franchise and they didn’t draft me, I was angry. Niagara University had me spoiled. I got the opportunity to play professional basketball and the Braves had just become a franchise, I thought it was going to be a perfect match.”

Instead, the San Diego Rockets selected Murphy 18th overall in the second round of the 1970 NBA draft.

He last returned to campus when Niagara renamed its court at the Gallagher Center after legendary Purple Eagles coach Frank Layden and his wife, Barbara, in 2014, but Murphy jokes, “Niagara can never get rid of me.”

“I can’t begin to tell you how important Niagara has been to me, all these years, and for all they have done for me, to get me on a level, athletically and educationally, that I was able to achieve,” Murphy said. “Now, they’re doing a commemorative bobblehead for people to remember me? When I’m gone, that bobblehead is still going to be on someone’s desk!”

He certainly won’t leave campus without a new bobblehead of himself in a Niagara basketball uniform, either. He’ll keep that one.