Inside the Big 4: How Re’Shawna Stone, Zakiyah Winfield have teamed to help shape UB women’s basketball

Each time Becky Burke’s women’s basketball team at the University of Charleston faced Glenville State, two players always found a way to bewilder Burke.

Burke coached at Charleston from 2018-20 and had to game-plan to face Re’Shawna Stone and Zakiyah Winfield, guards for Charleston’s rival in the Division II Mountain East Conference, which is made up primarily of teams from West Virginia. Burke found herself making the same postgame vow each time Stone and Winfield scorched Charleston.

“They just tore us up,” Burke said. “I literally said, ‘If I ever get the opportunity, and if those two ever get an extra year and want to play Division I, they are my first phone call.’ ”

Fast-forward to April 2022. Burke had just become the University at Buffalo’s coach after two seasons at USC Upstate. Burke needed to quickly and thoroughly assemble a roster for the Bulls. She began calling potential transfers and recruits as she and assistant Candyce Wheeler waited out a delay of their flight from Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina to Buffalo.

Two of those transfers Burke called were Stone and Winfield, who were fresh off winning a Division II national championship at Glenville State. Stone and Winfield had an extra year of eligibility, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They were my first phone call,” Burke said. “I’m on way to Buffalo and I’m on the phone with those two.”

Burke made those calls the day before UB introduced her as its women’s basketball coach on April 8. Winfield wasn’t expecting that initial phone call. She was completing her coursework before graduating from Glenville State, and she didn’t know Burke had taken the job at Buffalo. Stone, however, remembers exactly what Burke told her.

“She wanted me to be a leader, and just play my game,” Stone said. “She wanted me to be a facilitator."

A few weeks later, Stone and Winfield announced they would join the Bulls as graduate transfers, and they have helped spark the Bulls into becoming one of the Big 4’s hottest teams in the last month.

UB (8-5, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) has won seven of its last eight games and hosts Ball State (13-4, 3-1) at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Alumni Arena, in a rematch of the 2022 MAC Tournament championship game.

The last time the Bulls had a similar streak was last season, when UB won 11 of its final 12 regular-season games, then won three games in the MAC Tournament to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament

Stone and Winfield have teamed at the perimeter with Jazmine Young, UB’s only holdover from last season. Stone leads the Bulls in scoring (14.6 points per game), while Winfield is averaging a double-double (14.5 points, 11.5 rebounds per game) and leads the Bulls in assists (51) and steals (26). Winfield also began the week as the MAC’s rebounding leader.

The tandem led Glenville State to the 2022 Division II national championship. Stone, a 5-foot-6 guard from Waynesville, Mo., averaged 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and had 123 assists and 81 steals in 36 games for the Pioneers last season. She was a Division II first-team All-America selection and the Mountain East and Atlantic Region Player of the Year, and scored 1,963 points in four seasons at Glenville State.

Winfield, a 5-foot-7 guard from Reading, Pa., averaged 18.1 points and 7.1 rebounds last season, and she was a second-team Atlantic Region selection this season.

Given an extra year of eligibility, the duo had to find out if they could play at the Division I level. They had the confidence, honed by winning championships and playing together for four years.

Stone and Winfield also bring an understanding of each other’s presence on the court.

“It’s great to know I have a teammate here I’ve played with, for a long time, that I’m able to trust, and we know each other, on and off the court,” Stone said. “Zakiyah is someone I always go to, not just basketball-wise, but life-wise.”

Still, when they began the season at UB, they needed a few games to adjust to the size, speed and length of players and play in Division I.

For Stone, that was a little more of a feeling-out process. She scored in double figures in only one of her first four games with the Bulls – 14 points in a 62-56 win Nov. 14 at Stonehill – but she focused on her rebounding, passing and playmaking abilities. The scoring came around; Stone has scored at least 12 points a game in UB’s last nine games, and averages 22 points in UB’s last four games.

“After our first few losses, I realized I needed to be more aggressive, offensively, and just be more of a vocal leader,” said Stone, who is studying for a master’s degree in education. “Make sure the team is together, make sure everybody knows the plays.”

She also had to adjust to having more playing time. At Glenville State, she averaged about 20 minutes a game. At UB, she’s averaging 35.8 minutes a game.

Stone has found the value of rest and recovery. Winfield, meanwhile, has kept the metaphoric motor running, to maintain her level of consistency.

“I was pretty consistent at Glenville, and I just knew what the team needed out of me, and what was required for me to do,” said Winfield, who is studying for a master’s in biological sciences. “I knew at Glenville, as I go, our team goes. I always want to perform my best and be the best for the team, and I just went and transitioned into that player here at Buffalo. They need me to do things. Defend, make some shots, and that’s what I want to do for this team, be the high-energy, motor person.”

Winfield’s motivation?

“She wants to win,” Burke said, “and she is going to take whatever it takes to do that.”

Skills are skills. Burke is of the no-doubt belief that elite Division II players can play Division I. She also knew it wouldn’t be an instantaneous transition for Stone and Winfield.

“Early on, it was like one of them would have a good game and the other, just so-so,” Burke said. “It’s coming to a point where everything’s kind of clicking now, and we knew that would take a while, but we’re getting consistency out of our players. We know what we’re getting from each individual player. We know what we’re getting, offensively. We know what we’re getting, defensively. At the beginning of the season, we were guessing, and that takes time to develop, with chemistry and cohesiveness. But for us, it’s really clicked in the last seven or eight games.”

Those phone calls Burke made in an airport terminal in April are starting to pay off for the Bulls.