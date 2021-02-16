Ice Griffs blow lead to Mercyhurst, then win in OT

It would be hard to dream up a wackier ending to a hockey game than Canisius' 5-4 overtime victory over Mercyhurst (7-10-1, 6-7-1 AHA) on Tuesday night at LECOM Harborcenter.
The Griffs won on Keaton Mastrodonato's power-play goal after 34 seconds of sudden-death overtime. That was after the Griffs coughed up a sure regulation victory in the final minute of the third period.
Canisius led 4-3 and was on the power play, but the Lakers were able to tie it on a penalty shot goal by Marko Reifenberger with 39 seconds left. Reifenberger was awarded the penalty shot when he was tripped by Lee Lapid of the Griffs.
Canisius had just killed off a Mercyhurst power play and was helped when the Lakers' Joe Maziarz was penalized for interference with one second left on the Mercyhurst power play.
Canisius (7-2-0, 7-2-0 AHA) completed a four-game sweep of its regular season series with Mercyhurst and won its fourth in a row before heading for two games at Air Force on Friday and Saturday.
Noah Kane gave Mercyhurst the first lead in the opening period. One of the assists on the goal went to Carson Briere, son of former Sabres star Daniel Briere. Lapid and Nicklas Puikkinen scored even-strength goals for Canisius before the first period was over. Jonathan Bendorf tied it for the Lakers early in the second period, but Canisius took a 4-2 lead into the third after Mastrodonato's first goal of the game and sixth of the season and an even-strength tally by Matt Long.
Mercyhurst closed to 4-3 on Kane's second goal of the game on the power play at 7:42.
Matt Ladd started in goal for Canisius in place of Jacob Barczewski, who was named Atlantic Hockey Association Goalie of the Week after the Griffs won two games against RIT with him manning the net. Ladd made 33 saves. Hank Johnson of Mercyhurst had 31.