Ice Griffs blow lead to Mercyhurst, then win in OT

It would be hard to dream up a wackier ending to a hockey game than Canisius' 5-4 overtime victory over Mercyhurst (7-10-1, 6-7-1 AHA) on Tuesday night at LECOM Harborcenter.

The Griffs won on Keaton Mastrodonato's power-play goal after 34 seconds of sudden-death overtime. That was after the Griffs coughed up a sure regulation victory in the final minute of the third period.

Canisius led 4-3 and was on the power play, but the Lakers were able to tie it on a penalty shot goal by Marko Reifenberger with 39 seconds left. Reifenberger was awarded the penalty shot when he was tripped by Lee Lapid of the Griffs.

Canisius had just killed off a Mercyhurst power play and was helped when the Lakers' Joe Maziarz was penalized for interference with one second left on the Mercyhurst power play.

Canisius (7-2-0, 7-2-0 AHA) completed a four-game sweep of its regular season series with Mercyhurst and won its fourth in a row before heading for two games at Air Force on Friday and Saturday.