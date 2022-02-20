'I know I have a really bright future': UB volleyball player chronicles recovery from amputation

“The plan before all of this was to go back to Europe and work in human resources, and then continue with grad school,” said Simkova, who is majoring in psychology and minoring in nutrition. “But being in a hospital setting, and seeing how the doctors and nurses and therapists are helping people, I felt like, ‘Oh, maybe I can do more toward clinical psychology.’ But there are so many options for me.”

On campus, Simkova works with UB’s athletic training staff as part of her rehabilitation, and occasionally meets with some of the volleyball recruits who visit campus. Smith, UB’s volleyball coach, said his team learned the value of gratitude, of friendship, of cherishing individual and team health, and that there’s no limit to personal strength.

“For so long, it was so dire,” Smith said. “We weren’t sure what her life was going to look like, and nothing is easy about this, but things are starting to look like a little bit of what it once was, and it’s inspiring.”

‘A continuum of care and coping’

Community support is vital to someone who is learning to re-integrate herself into the world as she recovers from an amputation.