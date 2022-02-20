'I know I have a really bright future': UB volleyball player chronicles recovery from amputation

As the world moved through the second year of a pandemic, Monika Simkova longed for the day when she could leave her hospital room and relish the simple pleasure of the sound of rain hitting the ground around her.
“The hospital was really a place where I was isolated,” Simkova said. “I didn’t really think, there’s a pandemic going on. I was in a bubble. There were days I’d just look outside and think, ‘How does it feel, that fresh air?’ I could not imagine that.”
Simkova underwent a double amputation of her legs, each above the knee, to increase her chances of survival and long-term recovery.
But on Dec. 21, nearly five months after her first day in a hospital, Simkova, an outside hitter on the University at Buffalo volleyball team, took in the smell and the sharp sense of cold as she exited Buffalo General Medical Center.
“That day, it was just like, ‘Wow, fresh air!’ ” she said, laughing at the thought. “You couldn’t even open a window in the hospital. I couldn’t hear anything. I couldn’t smell anything.”
At the beginning of August, Simkova underwent a double amputation of her lower legs, above the knees, to increase her chances of survival after she contracted an infection that resulted in multiple organ failures. She longed to feel some sense of routine as she recovered at Buffalo General, a sense of belonging, even basic acts of nature like the rain falling, the wind howling, or the warmth of the sun that she couldn’t feel when she was in a bed or in a physical therapy room. Now, she is re-entering a familiar but new life as a student at UB, with the goal of earning her degree in psychology in May.
Simkova's departure from the hospital comes more than four and a half months after she was admitted in August, due to a bacterial infection that resulted in Simkova undergoing a bilateral amputation of her legs below the knees.
“Not everybody sees me as a patient,” Simkova said. “It’s not a hospital. It’s kind of like, back to normal.”
Three days before Simkova resumed classes on Jan. 31, she returned to Alumni Arena to watch a men’s basketball game, where she was greeted by friends, teammates and classmates. The engagement has energized her, whether it’s a visit from a classmate or a conversation with an athletic department staff member.
“I’m so thankful for how she’s embraced it,” Bulls volleyball coach Scott Smith said. “It’s a situation she has very little control over, other than how she approaches it. The positivity she is bringing into this situation is incredible to see.
“She is not putting any limitations on what’s ahead for her.”
A sister’s support
Simkova’s wide smile, the lift in her voice and pixie-style haircut belie the fact that she went through a medical ordeal that nearly took her life.
Only days after she contracted a streptococcal bacterial infection in July, her condition worsened when she turned septic. The double amputation ultimately kept her alive.
Her sister, Lucia Michalovicova, lives in Australia, but was visiting family in Slovakia when they received word on a Friday that her 23-year-old sister was in the hospital. Her first impulse was to immediately go to Buffalo, but she said she was turned away at the airport in Vienna because she did not have the proper exemption to travel to the United States. She arrived in Buffalo three days later, and went directly to Buffalo General.
“I arrived, and it was just a shock to see her in the hospital,” Michalovicova said. “She was in an artificial sleep for a whole week."
She knew she would have to spend a certain amount of time with her sister, but what she anticipated would be a few days became months, and she said she recently received a satisfactory departure permission for her visa, which extended her stay in the United States. In the last six months, Michalovicova has become her sister’s caregiver, her advocate and her sounding board.
She went every day between the hospital and Ronald McDonald House, which offers housing for family members of patients at nearby hospitals. But some days, Michalovicova needed to be alone. She found quiet moments in Delaware Park or in the city’s neighborhoods, where she found time to reflect on her relationship with her sister – and the knowledge that she nearly lost her sister.
“We have talked a lot about this, and we have never been so close,” Michalovicova said. “It helped our relationship so much. We bond on a completely new level because of this, and that’s something positive that we’re having ... I can see that Monika is so strong and so determined, and so incredible. It’s getting to know her, so well.”
A GoFundMe that was set up earlier this week for University at Buffalo volleyball player Mon…
Michalovicova has chronicled on social media her sister’s recovery from the bacterial infection and the subsequent amputation of her legs, and her first weeks of learning how to walk using prostheses. A GoFundMe page that raised more than $150,000 – and continues to raise money – toward Simkova's medical and rehabilitation procedures and Michalovicova's responsibilities as her sister's primary caregiver has also provided updates.
Those channels gave a glimpse of the raw moments in Simkova’s recovery. The weeks when Simkova was on a feeding tube that was threaded through her nose, or when she fought pneumonia and a fungal infection in a leg wound. Her transition from a medical intensive care unit to an intermediate level care unit at Buffalo General. The fears her sister and her family faced.
It also highlighted Simkova’s victories. FaceTime calls with her family. Her UB teammates bringing her framed jersey to her hospital room, in honor of Senior Day in November. Her fittings for prosthetic legs. Her decision to enroll at UB for the spring semester. Even a trip to Niagara Falls on a frigid day in January with her family.
“She’s super excited about getting back to a normal routine outside of these hospital walls,” Michalovicova wrote Dec. 7 on an Instagram post.
‘Her light was always there’
You just don’t wake up in a hospital bed one day, put on a prosthetic limb and re-enter the world as you once knew it.
Recovering from an amputation is a delicate process that begins with the removal or loss of a limb, and follows the course of navigating a person’s pain threshold and the minimization of swelling around the area of the limb removal, said Sharon Regan, a physical therapist with Kaleida Health who works with people who are recovering from amputations and using prostheses. Then, that area needs to be strengthened, because muscle attachments have changed, with an emphasis on mobility without a limb.
Using a prosthetic begins with molding and casting a socket that goes over the area that was amputated, which matches the size of a residual limb and anchors a prosthetic. Prosthetics are tailored to a person through fittings and through technology such as joint hydraulics and pneumatics that help for a range of motion.
Then, a person has to learn to use a limb through repetition, working with physical therapists and movement experts, and navigating setbacks, with the ultimate goal of gaining strength, and creating and simulating movement.
“It can be a long process,” Regan said. “Depending on the patient, it is constant. Week by week, if you’re improving, we’re pushing you along and I might have a timeline in my head, but I might bump it up two weeks, because this person is really flying and accepting where they are.
“It can be months, but people can be hiking within a year’s time, and that’s not a lot of time, considering the trauma that someone has experienced. With a young person, it can be four months from a surgery and you’re walking.”
Support Local Journalism
A person also has to learn to live without a limb, which is emotional and challenging. A person who loses a limb, Regan explained, goes through grief.
The people who are part of their support system – family members, friends, teammates – grieve, too.
Milla Malik, an outside hitter with the UB volleyball team, and one of Simkova’s closest friends, witnessed Simkova struggle with accepting that she was going through such a change.
“That was the hardest part for her, but it was the easiest for me, because I saw her recovering in different way than she did,” Malik said. “Monika is realizing, ‘This is my new life, and this is something I have to learn how to do.’ I thought, 'this is her time to recover.' ”
On her own, Malik struggled with knowing that her best friend was facing the biggest challenge of her life: recovering from the trauma of nearly dying, and the cost of that ordeal.
“I don’t personally know what it’s like, to be an amputee,” Malik said. “And she and I have talked about that, together. I think that takes time to realize something like that, and I don’t know when she realized that. But in general, for a fresh amputee, that is hard to accept. That’s a huge change in life. But I don’t know who else could do that. Monika is the strongest person I know.
“Her light was always there. That’s the type of person she is. She always has a bright smile on her face, no matter what has happened. I’m sure that light was dimmed in the process of her recovery, and that goes through acceptance and fighting battles. People may not see it, but it was there.”
Simkova’s life as an athlete, though, prepared her to begin her recovery. Simkova knew what her limits were, and how she could push beyond them. She also knew when she needed to set her own boundaries when she was not feeling well, physically or emotionally.
“It helped with muscle memory because I was gaining muscle so much faster, and then it really helped with the mentality, that I’m used to working really hard and once I saw improvements, and my therapists saw improvement, they saw my eyes starting to shine and sparkle,” Simkova said. “And I knew I was working hard and feeling like an athlete again.”
She was casted for the prosthetic on her right leg at the end of October. Less than six weeks later, she took her first steps with a pair of prosthetic lower legs.
“I got my first leg in November,” Simkova said. “But because it took a little longer for the other (leg) to heal, I got the other in December, so I took my first steps in the middle of December.”
She is still learning to walk with prosthetics, but she beamed as she recalled Dec. 13, the day she took those first steps, shared in a 22-second video that remains on her Instagram account.
“It was amazing,” Simkova said. “I had a lot of people around me, PT staff, OT staff, and I stood up and I started crying.”
Simkova left the hospital Dec. 21. She and Michalovicova moved into housing on UB's North Campus, and a week later, her parents, Miroslav and Libusa, arrived from Slovakia.
“But it was challenging when we returned to the apartment, and Monika realized her life was going to be so much different,” Michalovicova said. “You realize how it was before and how it is now. I have to admit, we were crying a lot, but when our parents came, it helped us so, so much, mentally, to cope. For two weeks, they were here, and it got so much better after that.”
‘There are so many options for me’
Simkova set small goals in her recovery, which continues as she learns to walk on prostheses. First, she wanted to eat and drink on her own, because for weeks, she was not able to move, to eat or even to drink a glass of water.. Then, she wanted to walk. She wanted to sit up on her own, rather than recline in a hospital bed.
She learned how to appreciate the small things – even the routine of brushing her teeth on her own.
As she recovered, she knew she had the ability to return to school and complete her degree. It required some adjustments; she lives in housing for students who need medical-related accommodations, she takes online classes and has used a wheelchair to move across campus during the first weeks of the spring semester.
“The plan before all of this was to go back to Europe and work in human resources, and then continue with grad school,” said Simkova, who is majoring in psychology and minoring in nutrition. “But being in a hospital setting, and seeing how the doctors and nurses and therapists are helping people, I felt like, ‘Oh, maybe I can do more toward clinical psychology.’ But there are so many options for me.”
On campus, Simkova works with UB’s athletic training staff as part of her rehabilitation, and occasionally meets with some of the volleyball recruits who visit campus. Smith, UB’s volleyball coach, said his team learned the value of gratitude, of friendship, of cherishing individual and team health, and that there’s no limit to personal strength.
“For so long, it was so dire,” Smith said. “We weren’t sure what her life was going to look like, and nothing is easy about this, but things are starting to look like a little bit of what it once was, and it’s inspiring.”
‘A continuum of care and coping’
Community support is vital to someone who is learning to re-integrate herself into the world as she recovers from an amputation.
“The people who do the best are those that either have, already in existence, or are able to create a community to support them throughout the spectrum,” said Regan, the physical therapist from Kaleida Health. “It is a continuum of care and coping. Your needs will change as you move through this process, and you need to have those resources and people in your life to help you through that, so you don’t get stuck at one stage in that continuum.”
Michalovicova is the anchor of Simkova’s support system.
“I can’t even imagine if I didn’t have her,” Simkova said. “She came to the hospital every day. Sometimes twice a day. She was my number one supporter and she still is. She was everything I needed there.”
Simkova has outpatient therapy three times a week, as well as rehabilitation and doctor’s appointments.
Simkova, though, was overwhelmed by the welcome she received from her team when she returned to UB this semester.
“It was incredible,” she said. “Just making me feel like I’m still welcomed and nothing has changed, that means so much to me because I don’t want to be seen like I’m a patient or someone has to feel sorry for me. I want it to be like nothing has changed, and that I am still here for my team if they need me.”
Simkova knows she can enjoy her last semester of college, and feels herself getting stronger every day. It motivates her to visit a friend, or to attend an on-campus event.
She knows there will be moments when she has to answer the question: How did this happen to you? But she answers without hesitation, and with a wide smile.
“I was lucky, in a really bad situation,” Simkova said. “It started like a common cold and then another minute, I’m in a hospital, fighting for my life. But I was really lucky I survived, and I can be here, and that the amputation is at this level, so I can still walk.
“And I know I have a really bright future.”
The best gift we could have asked for!— UB Bulls Volleyball (@ubvolleyball) December 21, 2021
Look who is home for the holidays!#UBhornsUP | #One4Mon pic.twitter.com/ei5q962AYN