How vaccinations, Covid-19 mitigation could impact attendance at college sports

Of the schools whose administrators spoke with The News, none require students or employees to be vaccinated. However, many administrators point out they are “strongly encouraging” athletes, coaches and athletic staff members to get vaccinations.

The NCAA announced last week that athletes, coaches and Tier 1 personnel who are fully vaccinated and have no Covid-19-like symptoms are exempt from routine testing, as of Saturday. Athletes and other Tier 1 personnel who are not vaccinated must undergo testing at NCAA championship events this spring.

Athletes and Tier 1 individuals who are fully vaccinated also won't be required to quarantine or be tested if they are exposed to someone who has Covid-19 symptoms or who tests positive for the virus.

“We’re hoping that we’re in a position that the majority of faculty, staff and athletes are vaccinated prior to the fall season,” UB athletic director Mark Alnutt said. “It’s also about monitoring guidance from the state, from the county, from the NCAA. There are a lot of questions that need to be answered.”

Lance Leipold, the former UB football coach who was recently hired at Kansas, said earlier this month that he is fully vaccinated, and that most of the football staff at UB has been vaccinated.