How UB's Shaun Dolac has become one of the nation's top tacklers

Shaun Dolac has always relished being in the middle of the action and doling out a sound hit.

As a defender, he remembers the way he played not too long ago, when he focused on the entirety of his surroundings on the field and not just one facet of his on-field responsibilities.

“I was all over the place,” the University at Buffalo linebacker said. “It’s a lot more about body control now. Years ago, I was probably just running to the ball, trying to get to the ball, but now, you run to the ball and you’ve got to settle your feet because these guys, they’re all on scholarship and they all can make you miss. So it’s about running to the ball, and just getting ready to make the tackle.”

Dolac improved as he continued to play at the youth, high school and college levels. He absorbed all the coaching and teaching he could get, and figured out what it was going to take to be an efficient and an effective linebacker and tackler.

He went from West Seneca East, where he was a running back, a linebacker and a punter, to UB, where he has emerged this season as one of the nation’s top Football Bowl Subdivision linebackers.

The Bulls (4-3, 3-0 Mid-American Conference) host Toledo (5-2, 3-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday at UB Stadium. Dolac leads the nation with 53 solo tackles and he and Arizona State’s Kyle Soelle are tied for sixth with 73 total tackles.

Craig Guest set UB’s single-season program record for solo tackles (80) in 1996, and he set UB’s single-season program record for total tackles (161) the previous season.

Repetition, UB defensive coordinator Brandon Bailey said, has put Dolac on the national map.

“It’s the way he does things, every single day,” Bailey said. “He is the poster child for what happens when you do your job and you do it the right way, if something's extremely important to you, and you pay attention to details, then good things happen and you have a lot of success.”

UB coach Maurice Linguist also has seen how Dolac doesn't just embrace the opportunity to hit. He continues to absorb and internalize everything that goes into being an impactful linebacker.

“He’s just taking ownership and doing everything that we've asked him to do,” Linguist said. “The guys around him are obviously doing their jobs as well to put him in a position to be successful. I think our coaches, and coach Bailey and coach Kevin Corless, our linebackers coach, are doing a great job of coaching him. Then, ultimately, the game is about the players. It's about guys going out there and making plays, and he's a playmaker.”

Being hit by Dolac

Tackling, Dolac explained, isn’t a complicated science.

Dolac walks through the steps of making a fluid tackle in easy-to-digest terms.

“Near foot, near shoulder,” Dolac said. “Just coil, power, foot, rise and run.”

The ability to hit correctly and to complete the task of a tackle resonates with the junior.

A few of Dolac’s teammates have taken some of those hits, and have attempted to avoid some of his tackle attempts. Running back Mike Washington was a freshman in his first semester on campus in 2021 when he absorbed an initial hit from Dolac.

It wasn’t bone-jarring. It didn’t rattle teeth or make Washington hesitate. But Dolac’s hit was precise, and it put Washington on notice.

Going against Dolac, though, has become a proving ground of sorts, and his teammates on offense have enhanced their games by eluding him on a near-daily basis in practice.

“He gets to the ball right away,” Washington said. “Really, it’s just being aware of where he is, and James (Patterson). You probably don't think you've seen him, but he’ll come out of nowhere and hit you. It’s more so just protecting the ball and just being aware.”

Dolac continues to refine his technique so that he optimizes his physical control as he approaches the ball carrier.

“It’s all coaching,” Dolac said. “Our coaches do a great job in our individual drills. Coach Corless does a great job in just allowing us and teaching us the right mechanics we need to make the tackle. I’ve learned from James (Patterson) and I’m asking him, ‘OK, how do you or what do you do when you're about to make a tackle?’ or other guys like that. It’s just learning and watching other people.”

Dolac has taken ownership of his tasks in the two seasons Linguist has coached him, whether it was playing on special teams, as he did for much of last season until he started at linebacker for UB's final two games (and recorded 24 tackles, including 12 solo, against Northern Illinois and Ball State), or becoming one of UB’s top linebackers, joining Patterson as a starter in UB’s first seven games this season.

“He kept sticking out and making plays,” Linguist said of Dolac’s play in 2021. “He was a special teams player of the week a few times and then we got him a little bit more reps on defense, and then, ultimately, to him being a full-time starter. The thing that you notice about him is that he just continues to improve. He is literally the epitome of, ‘How do I improve a little bit, every single day?’ He owns that, and he lives that way, and you just see on the football field.”

Why Dolac thrives in UB’s defense

The statistical measure for Dolac doesn't surprise Bailey, because Dolac constantly operates at what seems to be warp speed in football.

There’s concrete evidence of it, too.

Bailey said UB monitors its players’ individual movement and activity loads through a wearable GPS system. Dolac’s player load, Bailey said, is “consistently off the charts.”

“There’s a sweet spot for where you want it to be, and it can be too high,” Bailey said. “If you go too high, every day, it can be detrimental to player sustainability. If it’s too low, it’s an example of not playing hard enough. As far as his specific numbers, I’m not a sports scientist, but I just know that his are consistently high.

“He’s made the decision, that every single time he gets the opportunity, he maximizes that opportunity. Sometimes we have to monitor Shaun and be like, ‘Hey, man, we’ve got to finish the race.’ But he's never a guy you have to get going. You always have to slow him down.”

Bailey said Dolac isn’t just having success as a result of UB’s defensive scheme. He’s maximizing his role as the mike linebacker, working in the middle of the action, a spot that can sometimes get chaotic in the 4-2-5 set (four defensive linemen, two linebackers and five defensive backs, including a nickelback) for the Bulls, one that Bailey describes as adaptable, movement-oriented and doesn’t funnel the defense through one specific player or position group.

UB’s players and coaches, though, have a general understanding that Dolac is going to go where the ball is, and he’s going to walk away from the play having given a solid hit, literally and figuratively.

“He's got a nose for the ball,” Bailey said. “He consistently finds himself around the ball. First of all, our scheme is not the reason Shaun Dolac leads the nation in tackles. But his execution of our scheme and in the spot he plays gives him a chance to make a lot of plays, and he makes those plays.”