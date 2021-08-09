How UB running back Kevin Marks Jr. continues to evolve his game

“He can catch the ball out of the backfield,” Linguist said. “He can grind out the 3-, 4- and 5-yard runs. He’s got great balance and body control, and vision. He’s got long speed to take it to the house, which he did in the last practice. I love his attitude. I love his leadership. I love his consistency right now.”

Marks has also become a trendsetter of sorts. Earlier this summer, Marks became one of the first UB athletes to announce his alignment with a branding company for name, image and likeness (NIL) purposes. Marks began promoting his own line of t-shirts on his social media pages, and he is partnering with Playmaker Talent for future marketing opportunities.

Three UB athletes, including football's Kevin Marks, announce marketing partnerships Marks' announcement came days after the NCAA approved changes to its policies that will ease current rules and will allow college athletes to make money from their name, image and likeness. Those changes went into effect Thursday.

“It’s good to use our name, image and likeness to get money off it, which is what we should be able to do, as college athletes,” Marks said. “I was expecting a lot out of it, and there hasn’t been much that’s shocked me about it. Some of the NIL deals are for the big players, and if you’re not one of the key players, you may not have a big deal. You can still do your own thing.