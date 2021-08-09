How UB running back Kevin Marks Jr. continues to evolve his game

Kevin Marks Jr. isn’t ready to go into why he chose to enter the transfer portal in January, or why he chose to withdraw and return to the University at Buffalo football program.
“This was the best choice for me,” Marks said. “But I’ll talk about it more later down the road.”
What Marks, a running back with the Bulls, is ready to discuss – and can’t discuss enough of – is how he has prepared for this season, and what he is learning under the tutelage of new running backs coach Mike Daniels.
Marks is getting detail-oriented training as he continues to elevate his game. He’s learning things that can help him be a successful running back.
“Coach Daniels, he’s teaching us a lot of things, from the front-to-front, what are we reading, the coaching points, what we see when we step to the line of scrimmage, the situation, the steps, the reads, the play calls, the down and distance,” said Marks, a redshirt senior who ran for 741 yards and seven touchdowns on 112 carries in seven games for UB last season. “It’s preparing in that way, the little things that make us a better player, so every play can be a good play, and we can make the right decision, in those moments in the course of a game.”
Even as much of the country, including Western New York, continues to work through abnormal times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bulls returned to a routine and often spirited practice setting.
It’s another element in how Marks, who is UB’s top returning running back, continues to evolve his game. He is currently seventh all-time in rushing for UB (2,621 yards) and sixth all-time in rushing touchdowns (28).
UB is less than a week into its practices, but Marks’ drive is already evident to first-year Bulls coach Maurice Linguist.
“He is running the ball like he’s trying to prove a point,” Linguist said Monday during UB’s football media day at Murchie Family Fieldhouse. “He’s running the ball with a lot of conviction and confidence.”
It is early in the Bulls' preparation for their season opener at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 against Wagner at UB Stadium, and Linguist already has penciled Marks atop the Bulls depth chart at running back. It’s a deep group, but one that needs experience, as backs Dylan McDuffie and Ron Cook Jr. have combined for 401 yards and one touchdown on 76 carries in the last three seasons
“Somebody is going to start, and right now Kevin Marks is the guy,” Linguist said. “We feel very confident in the other backs in the room, to get in there and carry the load and make plays. But we’d do ourselves an injustice if we didn’t get the ball in the hands of a Ron Cook and McDuffie, as well.
UB opens the season at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 against Wagner, a Football Championship Subdivision program, at UB Stadium.
“We’ve got a good problem in the running back room, in that there’s good experience and there’s good young talent.”
What stands out to Linguist about Marks, though, is that the Norfolk, Va., native brings what Linguist calls “the total package” to the position.
“He can catch the ball out of the backfield,” Linguist said. “He can grind out the 3-, 4- and 5-yard runs. He’s got great balance and body control, and vision. He’s got long speed to take it to the house, which he did in the last practice. I love his attitude. I love his leadership. I love his consistency right now.”
Marks has also become a trendsetter of sorts. Earlier this summer, Marks became one of the first UB athletes to announce his alignment with a branding company for name, image and likeness (NIL) purposes. Marks began promoting his own line of t-shirts on his social media pages, and he is partnering with Playmaker Talent for future marketing opportunities.
Marks' announcement came days after the NCAA approved changes to its policies that will ease current rules and will allow college athletes to make money from their name, image and likeness. Those changes went into effect Thursday.
“It’s good to use our name, image and likeness to get money off it, which is what we should be able to do, as college athletes,” Marks said. “I was expecting a lot out of it, and there hasn’t been much that’s shocked me about it. Some of the NIL deals are for the big players, and if you’re not one of the key players, you may not have a big deal. You can still do your own thing.
“I want to learn how to bring out more positivity that people can follow, and give younger people something to follow, to be a good role model for them. I know a lot of people are looking up to me, especially coming from Buffalo. There’s a chip on our shoulder, knowing we don’t get a lot of notoriety.”
In a way, it’s training for life after football. Right now, though, Marks is focusing on what he needs to do in the now to be productive this season, and to fulfill Linguist’s expectation of being UB’s top back.
Marks follows a set nutrition pattern. He manages his sleep schedule and his stress levels, as well as his work away from the football field, which feeds into how he prepares for this season, to fully claim the job as UB’s top running back.
“Being patient, letting everything come to me,” Marks said. “Being where my feet are and not thinking ahead, at all. Just working day in and day out. Trusting the coaching staff, being coachable, being a sponge, and trying to get better and learn. Not getting complacent with where I am, and working my butt off like I did this summer. That comes into preparation.”
He also takes a philosophical approach to his preparation.
“It’s about the little things,” Marks said. “That ties into me being who I am, and keeping my head straight, and me being Kevin Marks. That all ties into me.”