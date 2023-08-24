Cole Snyder’s white 2004 GMC Yukon had nearly 100,000 miles on it, but every morning, he started the engine and drove through the Southwestern High School district in Chautauqua County.

The fuel gauge on the sport utility vehicle wasn’t accurate, so Snyder had no idea if he actually had enough gas in the tank to make it to football practice from his family home in Lakewood. Regardless, Snyder hit the road by 5:30 most mornings, and he wound through the back roads west of Jamestown and picked up at least five of his teammates at Southwestern to make sure they got to practice.

“My coach told me, ‘If these guys aren’t here, it’s your responsibility,’ ” said Snyder, now a quarterback for the University at Buffalo football team. “The coaches don’t play anything down during the season, so I know how important all the offseason work is that we do. If guys don’t have a ride, or if guys didn’t wake up, I was going to go knock on the door and make sure they're there. That was a big reason why we were successful. And I've taken that with me throughout college.”

Those trips weren’t always smooth, though.

“His car ran out of gas a few times,” said Alex Card, a former high school teammate of Snyder’s who is now a graduate student at SUNY Brockport. “My cousin had to get gas for him, he called me a few times to let me know what was happening. Or he’d call our coach and say, ‘I’m out of gas!’

“But he was still on time for practice. He was always one of the first ones there.”

Snyder wouldn’t take money, a breakfast sandwich or even a cup of coffee in return for the transportation.

“I guess the trade was that they came to practice, and we got better,” Snyder said. “And I knew that every day, I had someone to throw to.”

A series of decisions took Snyder from the two-lane roads of the Southern Tier to UB, a path that led east to New Jersey and came to a crossroads in the winter of 2021.

As he began his sophomore year at Southwestern, he decided to get serious about football and pursue his goal of playing in the Big Ten Conference. When he faced the fact that he would not become a starter at Rutgers, he had to pursue another direction. That brought him back to Western New York.

Now, as he enters his second season as the Bulls’ starting quarterback, he’s acutely aware of the local mantle he carries.

“That’s huge, right?” Snyder said. “Guys like Shaun Dolac. Other guys that are from the Section VI area. It’s just a little different when you go out there and play in Buffalo. You have a chip on your shoulder, and this is really home for us. Other guys, once they spend time in that flow, start to feel the same energy. But it’s just a little different when you’ve been playing here your whole life. It means a little bit more.”

Focusing on football

Snyder began playing football in the third grade, for the most obvious reason: His father, Ron, played football at Southwestern, and when Snyder wasn’t throwing a football in the backyard or getting suited up for youth tackle games, there was almost always a college or professional football game on television in his house.

“When you see it on TV, you kind of want to be like those guys,” Cole Snyder said. “Hearing stories about my dad playing and stuff, that was big for me, too, and I actually saw it. I enjoyed football when I was younger.”

But in the sixth grade, Snyder gravitated to ice hockey. His initial love for football diminished, and he didn’t play football for a year in junior high. Instead, he focused on hockey. His father said that at one point, too, he couldn’t play junior varsity football because there wasn’t a modified team at Southwestern.

Once he got to high school, he met Trojans football coach Jehuu Caulcrick, who helped Snyder rediscover his joy for the game.

“He just made it really fun to go out there and let it loose, cut loose and play,” Snyder said. “I learned that it was OK to make mistakes, and to have fun.”

Caulcrick also made Snyder write down his goals. At 15, Snyder gave Caulcrick a list: Become Southwestern’s leading passer. Win a state championship. Play football in the Big Ten Conference. Caulcrick, Snyder said, held him to those goals.

He also beat out Card to become Southwestern’s starting quarterback as a sophomore.

“I switched to receiver, and I almost didn’t have a choice,” Card said. “But after our second game that year, he threw me two touchdowns, first on a swing route out of the backfield, and then a go-ball.

“It was tough, but I think I acknowledged that Cole is a better quarterback than me, so I put my head down and worked at where they wanted me to play, and sometimes that was as a backup quarterback or as the Wildcat quarterback. But definitely, Cole was made for that job.”

Snyder took up with John Kinder, a quarterbacks coach based in Jamestown who played at Syracuse and at Stony Brook. He leaned on Caulcrick, a former Michigan State player. Both, Snyder’s father said, gave Cole a training foundation that included learning about, identifying and dissecting defenses.

Some of those lessons included watching the movement of cornerbacks and linebackers, and understanding why certain players run certain routes, or drawing a safety away from a wideout to create more room. With each set of game film Snyder watched, he took in the finer details of isolating each movement that happened within a defense and learned how to process that in a matter of seconds.

“Cole took it extremely serious, going into his junior year,” Ron Snyder said. “They treated Southwestern like a college-type atmosphere, and so did he.”

Cole Snyder learned quickly that being a team leader on the field was akin to running a company. He learned to plan his days using the calendar app in his smartphone, arranging before and after school when to lift, when to do homework, when to meet for workouts, the times of seven-on-seven sessions, and when and where to drive the white Yukon to pick up teammates. Days that were planned, he found, ran smoother.

“It comes down to being the best version of you,” Snyder said. “You are doing a lot of things at once, and to be able to handle that is something that you'll learn and you'll take with you, after football.

“I'm glad that I've been put in this position to have a lot of weight on my shoulders, but then to be able to use it and then learn from it.”

From WNY to Rutgers and back

An All-Western New York selection as a senior at Southwestern, Snyder passed for 2,069 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2018. He was a Connolly Cup finalist and the Class C South player of the year that season.

Snyder was running college-level type of plays in his senior season, and Card said his quarterback had free rein of the Trojans’ offense.

“We’d know what covers a team was running and he’d put in specific plays during that week,” Card said. “He watched a lot of film, and we really advanced our playbook from sophomore year to senior year.”

Making those decisions meant Snyder had to forgo some of the usual staples of teenage life: school dances, weekends with friends, late nights at a local diner or sleeping in on weekends.

“He was always playing sports or training to play sports,” his father said. “He played travel hockey for three years in Buffalo, and travel baseball, and he was away from his friends. He didn’t get to experience some of that social time, but it made him what he is today. I don’t think he regrets a thing about it. There were a few times he wanted to go out on a weekend, or take time off, but we reminded him of something, that ‘You made a commitment to this team, to these guys and to yourself, and you need to stick to it.’ ”

Making those decisions led to Snyder’s commitment to Rutgers in June of 2018. He also had offers from Maine, Lafayette and New Hampshire, but not UB. He saw himself contributing to Rutgers’ rebuild under former head coach Chris Ash. He believed he fit into the Scarlet Knights’ pro-style offense. He liked Rutgers’ main campus in New Jersey.

Ash, who recruited Snyder, was fired in September of 2019, replaced by Greg Schiano after that season. Snyder wasn’t moving up the depth chart, either. He played in nine games over three seasons at Rutgers, and completed 21 of 31 passes for 165 yards with one touchdown.

Snyder wanted to go to a Division I program where he could be a leader. He bet on himself and entered the transfer portal Nov. 30, 2021, three days after Rutgers’ final regular-season game.

Snyder’s transfer to UB happened a lot quicker than he expected. Both he and his family feared that when he entered the transfer portal that it would be weeks, maybe even months, before he would hear from or decide on a new program.

“He was pretty adamant that he wasn’t happy there (at Rutgers), and didn’t think he was being treated fairly,” Ron Snyder said. “He didn’t have the opportunity he thought he would have to play.

“It was a little more nerve-racking for his mom and I, and knowing all the kids that were going into the portal, what you’re up against, you’ve got to have a lot of confidence to do something like this.”

UB coach Maurice Linguist, Cole Snyder found, shared his philosophies, and he liked the energetic, positive culture that Linguist was creating in his first year as coach of the Bulls in 2021, despite its 4-8 record that season. Snyder also wanted the opportunity to compete to be a starter, rather than being relegated to the lower rungs of the depth chart.

Snyder announced his commitment to UB on Dec. 16, 2021. Two weeks later, quarterback Kyle Vantrease entered the transfer portal after starting 25 games for the Bulls in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

In August, Snyder won the job as UB’s starting quarterback.

He threw for 3,030 yards and 18 touchdowns on 271 of 461 passing last season, and became the third Bulls quarterback to throw for 3,000 yards in a season, joining Drew Willy (3,304 in 2008) and Tyree Jackson (3,131 in 2018).

What’s next for Snyder

Snyder begins his second season at UB as one of the highest-profile Section VI/Monsignor Martin products currently playing Division I football. As Card, his teammate at Southwestern, explained it, Snyder takes a business-like approach to football. He also takes a business-like approach to business away from football.

He created a nonprofit, Dare To Be Great, with the goal of supporting more high-level athletes from Western New York. Snyder is cognizant of his advantages, aware that his family was able to support him in his athletic pursuits, whether it was driving hundreds of miles to tournaments or paying for travel fees and equipment.

“I want to give back to kids in the Western New York area that don't have those opportunities,” Snyder said. “They may not have the parents to support them in those things. They might have to work, or work multiple jobs, and they may not have the opportunities to drive to tournaments or drive to practices every night. I want to provide financial resources and mentorship resources to help them play at the highest level.”

Snyder put that pursuit to work this spring, when he organized his first camp July 8 at Southwestern. The legwork for the camp began in the spring, when Snyder sent emails to high school coaches in Western New York announcing the camp, and followed up with phone calls. He also had to reserve a field, recruit UB teammates to work as camp counselors and plan an entire day of activities and training.

About 150 junior high and high school football players attended the camp, including Jack Carlson, who will be a senior at Jamestown High School. Carlson first saw Snyder play at Southwestern in the fall of 2018. Carlson and his father arrived after the start of the game, but the first play they saw was Snyder barreling straight into a linebacker.

“He had no fear,” Carlson recalled. “He’s a dual-threat quarterback, for sure. He can run, and even when you watch him on videos on Instagram, he’s hurdling over people. He can throw the ball. He can read a defense like crazy.”

Carlson worked out at Snyder’s camp in July, and trains with Kinder, Snyder’s private quarterbacks coach. At one point in a training session, Snyder took Carlson aside and taught him the finer points of three-step and five-step drops, including a maneuver that’s helped Carlson smoothly slide backward.

“And he puts it in my language,” Carlson said. “He shows it, and he does it, multiple times.”

The white Yukon is no longer property of the Snyder family. It sat near their house in Lakewood after Snyder left for Rutgers until recently, when a passerby saw it and offered the Snyders $500 for the idle vehicle. Ron Snyder estimated it had at least 120,000 miles on it when the swap was made.

Snyder now drives a 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck, and his commute to and from practice at UB is minimal. He earned his degree in economics in the spring, and begins a master’s degree program in finance. He wants to help the Bulls win their first Mid-American Conference championship since 2008, and to win another bowl game.

The Bulls hope to head in that direction, with Snyder at the wheel.

“I'm looking forward to what we can do this year and then see where the chips fall at the end of the season,” Snyder said.

The Cole Snyder file

Position: Quarterback

Hometown: Lakewood

Vital statistics: 6-foot-2, 208 pounds

High school: Southwestern

Previous college: Rutgers

2022 statistics at UB: Threw for 3,030 yards and 18 touchdowns in 13 games on 271-for-461 passing.

2022 highlights

Sept. 10: Threw for a season-best 305 yards and three touchdowns on 23 of 34 passing in a 37-31 loss to Holy Cross.

Sept. 24: Threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns on 20 of 29 passing and ran for two touchdowns in a 50-31 win at Eastern Michigan.

Dec. 21: Threw for 265 yards and a touchdown on 21 of 38 passing in a 23-21 win against Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl.