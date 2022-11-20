How UB kicker Alex McNulty learned to emphasize quality over quantity

Alex McNulty made a significant change to his routine.

McNulty, a kicker on the University at Buffalo football team, didn't modify or overhaul his technique or form. He made a change to maximize quality over quantity – to make the most of the reps he was taking, and to keep himself fresh.

“I’m only kicking twice a week in practice, but the kicks that I am taking have a higher level of focus, and I’m really focused on everything being perfect every kick, instead of just going out there and kind of getting your reps in at practice," McNulty said. "Same thing with pregame warmups, limiting the number of kicks but having each one have more meaning to it when you're out there. That way, when you're in the game, you've already practiced that mentality of, every kick has to have an extreme focus.”

McNulty has been a point of consistency in what’s been a roller-coaster season for the Bulls. The fifth-year senior from Caledonia and McQuaid Jesuit High School is one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award, given annually to the top kicker in college football.

McNulty is 18 for 20 (90%) on field-goal attempts this season, including 7 of 8 on attempts between 40 and 49 yards and 2 for 3 on attempts of more than 50 yards, including a season-best 54-yard kick Nov. 9 in a 31-27 loss at Central Michigan. He’s also 34 for 35 on extra point attempts.

He needs one field goal to move into a tie for second place for career field goals at UB. A.J. Principe (2007-10) is second with 44 career field goals, behind Adam Mitcheson (2015-18), who set the program record of 48.

His next opportunity will come Saturday when UB (5-5, 4-2 Mid-American Conference) is scheduled to face Kent State (3-4, 4-7) at 1 p.m. at UB Stadium. UB's game against Akron, originally scheduled for Saturday, was indefinitely postponed due to severe weather conditions and travel restrictions in the Buffalo area, after a snowstorm hit Western New York Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

"I don't know if there's anybody really kicking the ball better than him,” UB coach Maurice Linguist said of McNulty. “Maybe some as good, but I don't think anybody's kicking the ball better than him as a college kicker, this year. He's reliable. He's dependable. He's confident. He goes out there as if he knows he's going to make it. He doesn't hope he's going to make it. We had zero hesitation in that 55-yard field goal, or whatever it was, last week against Central Michigan.

"We've leaned on him and his leg and his ability to really put points on the board. And he's done a fantastic job for us."

How McNulty has changed and adapted

Linguist remembers a point last season when McNulty lined up for a 24-yard field-goal attempt in early in the fourth quarter Oct. 9 at Kent State. McNulty missed the kick, and even though it wasn’t the make-or-break instance in the game for him – McNulty finished 1 for 3 on field-goal attempts as Kent State beat UB 48-38 – Linguist said that miss became a catalyst.

“I don’t think he’s really turned back, ever since that moment,” Linguist said.

After a 2021 season in which he was 37 for 37 on extra points, but 13 for 21 on field-goal attempts, McNulty realized that self-preservation would help him continue to feel fresh, physically and mentally.

McNulty is a double major in biology for pre-veterinary science and physics, and he spent the summer working in one of the UB’s physics labs, and training for the 2022 season.

When he trained on campus, he set a goal to change his psychological approach: Don’t make one kick more important than any of the other kicks you’re preparing to make.

“It was about going out there with the right mentality,” McNulty said. “I never felt nervous necessarily but sometimes I’d almost be too relaxed going out on the field in games. And now, it's finding that sweet spot, that mental sweet spot of, being not too relaxed but not too worried about the game.”

That also meant streamlining his preparation routine, which he has plotted down to almost each day of the week.

On Monday, he does leg workouts, and rides a stationary bike for 20 minutes afterward. Tuesday is reserved for stretching for an hour, in addition to practicing, and Wednesday is one of two days a week that McNulty kicks. Thursday is a treatment day, Friday is more treatment and stretching or a day off, and Saturday is a game day, unless it’s a midweek game. In that case, McNulty adjusts his training schedule.

“Kicking only twice a week, as opposed to every day of the week, is a big thing,” McNulty said. “Whereas I get to games now and I'm feeling a lot fresher and looser, and ready to go. That’s been the big change this year, quality over quantity and just really making sure that there's a lot more focus, going into each rep.”

Getting his kicks in the snow

The snowstorm that hit Buffalo and Western New York late Thursday night coated some parts of the Southtowns with more than 6 feet of snow. UB’s campus, however, got about a fraction of that total.

Before the MAC announced the indefinite postponement of the Akron-UB game, McNulty was eager to kick field goals in snowy weather.

Ever an analytical thinker, he had a strategy prepared for that, even though he said he’s never played in a game during a snowstorm, or with snow piled onto the turf.

“We had some times in spring ball where there'd be a foot of snow out here and I'd come out here with a shovel,” McNulty said. “I’d practice clearing an area and trying to kick in the snow. And it helps being in good communication with Jackson Baltar, my holder, just because if we're on the same page, he can help clear and find a good spot on the turf that's not as icy as other spots.

“And staying warm on the sidelines is the other thing. You can’t kick too much, otherwise, you get tired, but you still have to stay warm. Staying in front of the heaters, finding places that are warm, getting the parkas on.”

Still, McNulty knows how singular his work is, and how much goes into those few seconds of aiming the football between a pair of uprights that are 10 feet above the ground and 18½ feet apart.

“I think a lot of people say, ‘Oh, I could have done that,’ ” he said. “And yes, a lot of kickers can go out there and they can make the kick every time, but that's not the hard part. Making the kicks is not the hard part. It's going out there, and every time, doing the same thing. There's no room for error, unlike other positions.

“There’s no second down for a kicker. You're out there, you have one shot and if you mess it up, the world hates you. That’s like the heard part, the mental approach. I only get one shot, and I can’t mess it up. I don’t have a makeup kick, or a second chance to go out there.”

With his reframed approach, though, McNulty has done pretty well when he gets each shot.