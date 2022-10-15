How UB football's Tyler Doty maximized time – and time off – to earn a starting spot

Tyler Doty stepped away from playing football for months, but once he returned to the rhythm of preparing for another season, he found himself refreshed and rejuvenated.

That feeling didn’t last long after he enrolled at the University at Buffalo in January of 2020. A few weeks into Doty’s first semester, as he began offseason training with the football team, the world stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Doty, though, wouldn’t stop. The 2019 St. Joe’s graduate took advantage of the acres of farmland that surrounded his family’s home in Gasport, and the rural Niagara County spread became an outdoor fitness lab of sorts.

“There’s a lot of space to do things, and I lifted whatever I could find,” said Doty, an offensive lineman on the UB football team. “There’s hay bales I could roll, so I rolled hay bales. I put on some cleats and did footwork drills. I tried to stay in good of shape as I could, but it was definitely hard. It was also a good refresher for me. I’d just gotten football back in my life and it was taken away, again. It was a good eye-opener that this could be over, any day, and I’ve just got to keep grinding.”

As Doty flipped bales of hay or maneuvered across soggy fields, he thought about his goal of playing college football. He thought about how he deferred a semester, which meant he didn't play football in the fall of 2019, for the first time in years. He closed the door on being an accomplished shot putter and discus thrower at St. Joe’s.

“I wanted to play for my hometown and make my family proud,” Doty said. “I love football.”

Then, he corrected himself a little bit.

“I wouldn’t say I love football more than track,” he said, wryly. “Football, definitely, has more of an interest in my mind than track and field. But I do miss track.”

He questioned himself, though, about how he would transition to playing college football. A pandemic wasn’t going to stop him. Nor was a coaching change in UB’s program. In his third season with the Bulls, he has worked on his strength, his flexibility, his mobility and his psychological approach to football to work his way into UB’s starting lineup at right guard.

He’s in line to make his fourth consecutive start this season when the Bulls (3-3) play at 1 p.m. Saturday in a nonconference game at Massachusetts.

Doty is believed to be the first player from St. Joe’s to regularly start for the Bulls since Naaman Roosevelt started at wide receiver in 2009, his final season at UB.

“You kind of look up and you just see all the improvement and growth that's been made, and Tyler Doty is one of the guys that is working himself into being a really, really good football player for us right now, a very dependable player,” UB coach Maurice Linguist said last week. “We spend a lot of time talking to our guys about trustworthy, dependability, availability, and that's what I want to be as a coach to them. You know, number one, I want to be trusted and I want to make sure that whether it's through the information that I have and how I can teach you or whether it's through my care for you, that you can trust me. Then the same thing, as a player you want to be trustworthy and dependable. And I think that's what Tyler Doty has done.

“How do we do that? By the small, daily decisions that we make, every single day. By showing up, by being consistent, by doing the work, and he's done a really good job of that.”

Choosing football over track

In his senior year at St. Joe’s in 2018-19, Doty was a first team All-Western New York selection in football, and one of the state’s top shot putters. He set the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association record for the boys shot put (61 feet, 6.75 inches) in 2019, and won New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association outdoor championships in the shot put and discus in 2018 and 2019.

St. Joe’s athletic director Brian Anken saw Doty’s passion in football. Doty, he said, wanted the challenge of being from Western New York and playing college football, particularly with a program that was winning games under former coach Lance Leipold.

“A guy in your backyard who sees that success, there’s a challenge of, I want to go all in and be a part of this and help them to continue to grow,” Anken said. “You do it at that level, knowing he was a really good athlete in our area, but you don’t know how it will translate for him to be recruited nationally. For him, it was a challenge – if I go out and work hard and prove I can start at a place that has a national footprint – and to his credit, he has done that.”

Doty didn’t immediately enroll at UB. Instead of beginning his first semester of classes that fall, he trained.

He joined the Bulls as a grayshirt, enrolling at UB for the spring of 2020 semester and joining the football program more than seven months after he graduated from St. Joe’s.

“For people not familiar with what (grayshirting) is, it was a bit of a surprise,” Anken said. “The way it was rolled out and how he approached it from his end, this was a great move for him to get him where he wants to be. Just seeing someone who already is a really big, fast, strong person progress the way he has.”

The time off also provided Doty a means to reset.

“You get burned out over four years of high school football,” Doty said. “It’s kind of hard, but then you like the fact that you had that break. That break definitely helped, a lot, because I came in with a different mindset about football.”

The right frame of mind

Doty conditioned his body, but he had to condition his mind, too. He had doubts about if he was ready to play college football, even though he said he joined UB's program with an open mind.

"I was definitely a little hesitant, though, because I don’t always feel like I fit in the best everywhere, but I definitely fit in pretty well here," Doty said. "I came to find that most of the guys on the o-line were just like me, and I fit in perfect, and I really enjoyed it when I got here. It was a good transition for me.”

He built a relationship with Scott Pilkey, a former UB assistant and Erie Community College head coach who created UBRING Total Development, a psychological training and mental skills development program.

Pilkey played at UB and was a recruiting assistant and high school relations coordinator for eight years at UB under former head coaches Turner Gill and Jeff Quinn. Now, he works with athletes to optimize performance by identifying their physical and psychological strengths and how each individual communicates those, a practice he labels "copractics."

Pilkey immediately identified Doty's intelligence in addition to his size and strength. But he also saw Doty's hesitation, and his goal was to help Doty erase that.

"We talked about the optimal adjustments he needed to make," Pilkey said. "When you present yourself as, 'Maybe, this is kind of what I am,' you still have to step in time with yourself. He's finally removed that hesitation from himself. He knows he can be in this spot. I hope he makes it, and I hope he solidifies this."

Even at St. Joe's, there was a significant moment when Doty showed he had the mental character.

In the shot put, Doty built upon the elements that help him on the offensive line: the physical aspect of controlling his body in a confined space as a means to complete a task, and the psychological element of resiliency.

At the NYCHSAA championships in June of 2019 in New York City, former St. Joe’s track coach Matt Dow remembered how Doty fouled on his first two attempts in the shot put. He was down to one throw that would either advance him to the finals or eliminate him from contention for a state championship.

“I’m watching him, and I’m chewing my fingernails off,” Dow said. “He went into the circle, calmed himself, focused himself and he nailed it.

“It speaks volumes about his ability to focus on the moment. If you have a bad play, you can’t let the doubts creep in. You find a way to push them back out and refocus. He was excellent about keeping himself in the moment.”

A presence in the huddle

Doty had minimal playing experience in his first two seasons at UB. He focused on his emotional growth in those first two years; he admits he wasn’t always the most mature person during his first two years of college. At times, he still finds himself overthinking.

“When I have my talks with Scott, we talk about how I need to stop getting in my own way, and just be me,” Doty said. “Just keep being me. Eventually, you start believing it, after you get told it so many times.”

UB football moves to 3-0 in MAC after 38-7 rout at Bowling Green Mike Washington scored a pair of touchdowns, including a 92-yard scoring run in the first half of UB’s 38-7 win against Bowling Green on Saturday at Doyt Perry Stadium.

Doty is one of four new starters on UB’s offensive line, which is finding its rhythm in front of quarterback Cole Snyder and running backs Mike Washington, Ron Cook and Al-Jay Henderson, who have combined for 826 yards and nine touchdowns on 190 carries in six games. Additionally, UB is averaging 149.5 yards per game rushing, and of its 13 sacks against, UB’s offensive line has only allowed three in its last two games.

Doty, though, considers himself a jokester of sorts, and has taken the role of providing comic relief in the huddle between plays. Some of what he has said, he admitted with a laugh, isn’t necessarily for public consumption.

“It could just be something that loosens up the line,” Doty said. “It gets us laughing.”

It’s also another moment of growth for Doty, a reinforcement of the investment he's made, whether it was flipping bales of hay or challenging himself to make the most of a crucial moment.

"There's always going to be something in you that you may question yourself, and it may manifest yourself, and it cannot become your belief. He's realizing right now, that 'I can,' " Pilkey said.

“He’s at that point, at that moment where this is poignant. This is where you are emboldened and you have exceeded your expectation, and that’s one of the most awesome things, to see a kid accomplish that.”